Pictures: Fun for families as the snow arrives on Hampstead Heath

With London still in lockdown, families enjoyed their daily exercise that little bit more on Hampstead Heath on Sunday (January 24).
When the snow finally arrived in north London in 2021, it came as blizzard, quickly settling.
The authorities warned that people should continue to follow the Covid restrictions, amid the second wave of the virus.
Sledging on Parliament Hill
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Mr and Mrs Woolfson on a Hampstead Heath bench
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Snowball making on Parliament Hill
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Getting some speed up
- Credit: The walk up Parliament Hill
Sledging on Parliament Hill
- Credit: Polly Hancock
What a team!
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Smiles all round
- Credit: Polly Hancock
From the top of Parliament Hill
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Sledging on Parliament Hill
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Who's winning?
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Sledging on Parliament Hill
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Walkers on Hampstead Heath
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Walkers on Hampstead Heath
- Credit: Polly Hancock
A rather jolly snowman
- Credit: Polly Hancock
