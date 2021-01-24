Pictures: Fun for families as the snow arrives on Hampstead Heath

Published: 6:20 PM January 24, 2021 Updated: 6:32 PM January 24, 2021

Special moves in the snow - Credit: Polly Hancock

With London still in lockdown, families enjoyed their daily exercise that little bit more on Hampstead Heath on Sunday (January 24).

When the snow finally arrived in north London in 2021, it came as blizzard, quickly settling.

The authorities warned that people should continue to follow the Covid restrictions, amid the second wave of the virus.

Sledging on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Mr and Mrs Woolfson on a Hampstead Heath bench - Credit: Polly Hancock

Snowball making on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Getting some speed up - Credit: The walk up Parliament Hill

Sledging on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

What a team! - Credit: Polly Hancock

Smiles all round - Credit: Polly Hancock

From the top of Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Sledging on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Who's winning? - Credit: Polly Hancock

Sledging on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Walkers on Hampstead Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

Walkers on Hampstead Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

A rather jolly snowman - Credit: Polly Hancock