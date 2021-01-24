Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pictures: Fun for families as the snow arrives on Hampstead Heath

André Langlois

Published: 6:20 PM January 24, 2021    Updated: 6:32 PM January 24, 2021
Special moves in the snow

Special moves in the snow - Credit: Polly Hancock

With London still in lockdown, families enjoyed their daily exercise that little bit more on Hampstead Heath on Sunday (January 24).

When the snow finally arrived in north London in 2021, it came as blizzard, quickly settling.

The authorities warned that people should continue to follow the Covid restrictions, amid the second wave of the virus.

Sledging on Parliament Hill

Sledging on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Snow falls on Hampstead Heath 24.01.21.Sitting on a bench Mr & Mrs Woolfson

Mr and Mrs Woolfson on a Hampstead Heath bench - Credit: Polly Hancock

Snowball making on Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath

Snowball making on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Getting some speed up

Getting some speed up - Credit: The walk up Parliament Hill

Sledging on Parliament Hill

Sledging on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

What a team!

What a team! - Credit: Polly Hancock

Smiles all round

Smiles all round - Credit: Polly Hancock

From the top of Parliament Hill

From the top of Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Sledging on Parliament Hill

Sledging on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Who's winning?

Who's winning? - Credit: Polly Hancock

Sledging on Parliament Hill

Sledging on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Walkers on Hampstead Heath

Walkers on Hampstead Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

Walkers on Hampstead Heath

Walkers on Hampstead Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

Snow falls on Hampstead Heath

A rather jolly snowman - Credit: Polly Hancock

