Hampstead Heath n-ewes: Sheep back on the Heath amid sweltering temperatures

PUBLISHED: 15:46 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 27 August 2019

A Norfolk Horn sheep on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A Norfolk Horn sheep on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

It's official. Hampstead Heath has some new woolly residents and - though they are not quite roast mutton - with temperatures still pushing 30, the five sheep may well have been re-evaluating their life choices on a sweltering first day back.

People walk past a 'livestock grazing' sign on Hampstead Heath in London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WirePeople walk past a 'livestock grazing' sign on Hampstead Heath in London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Baaa-ing any complaints about the weather, their (temporary) reintroduction appears to have gone smoothly, with footpaths rammed and eagle-eyed volunteers helping farmer Tom Davis keep his flock in check.

The sheep will spend each day until Friday grazing on the Heath's Tumulus field near Parliament Hill.

At night they are to be kept in an enclosure near Kenwood House.

Have you been to see the sheep? Let us know what you think of the Heath's new furry friends and send your best pictures to Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk or letters@hamhigh.co.uk

Farmer Tom Davis with sheep from Mudchute Park and Farm, after they were returned to Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WireFarmer Tom Davis with sheep from Mudchute Park and Farm, after they were returned to Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Sheep on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WireSheep on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A Norfolk Horn sheep on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WireA Norfolk Horn sheep on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Tom Davis looks after one of his sheep, temporarily posted on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WireTom Davis looks after one of his sheep, temporarily posted on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

