Hampstead Heath n-ewes: Sheep back on the Heath amid sweltering temperatures
PUBLISHED: 15:46 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 27 August 2019
It's official. Hampstead Heath has some new woolly residents and - though they are not quite roast mutton - with temperatures still pushing 30, the five sheep may well have been re-evaluating their life choices on a sweltering first day back.
People walk past a 'livestock grazing' sign on Hampstead Heath in London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Baaa-ing any complaints about the weather, their (temporary) reintroduction appears to have gone smoothly, with footpaths rammed and eagle-eyed volunteers helping farmer Tom Davis keep his flock in check.
The sheep will spend each day until Friday grazing on the Heath's Tumulus field near Parliament Hill.
At night they are to be kept in an enclosure near Kenwood House.
Farmer Tom Davis with sheep from Mudchute Park and Farm, after they were returned to Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Sheep on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
A Norfolk Horn sheep on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Tom Davis looks after one of his sheep, temporarily posted on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire