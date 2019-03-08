Search

Advanced search

Hampstead Heath visitors set to have a smashing time at annual conkers championships

PUBLISHED: 15:47 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 01 October 2019

The annual Hampstead Heath conkers championship will take place on Sunday. Picture: Clive Notman/City of London Corporation

The annual Hampstead Heath conkers championship will take place on Sunday. Picture: Clive Notman/City of London Corporation

© Copyright Clive N Totman 2007 All rights reserved.

As north London gets into the swing of autumn, the annual Hampstead Heath Conker Championships return for another year this weekend.

The competition has reached adulthood, and marks its 18th year running. It broke the Guinness World Record in 2011 for the largest ever knockout conker tournament, with 395 people taking part.

As ever the event on Sunday will be officiated by the "Conkermeister", City of London Corporation staff member Paul Maskell.

The free event is divided into five categories; under 5s, 5-7 years, 8-13 years, 14-17 years and 18 years and over.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone looking to take part can register at the Parliament Hill Bandstand by 2.30pm.

The winner will receive the "coverted" Golden Conker and a certificate to mark their victory.

The weather on Sunday is set to be dry with a high of 16c.

Karina Dostalova, chair of the City of London Corporation Hampstead Heath Management Committee said: "This is a fantastic annual event and a great British pastime, which has been enjoyed for generations and makes for a great family day out in one of London's finest green spaces.

"This contest draws people of all ages to the Heath and as ever, the competition remains fierce and open to everyone".

Most Read

Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Man dies after falling onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Hampstead and Kilburn’s new Tory candidate Johnny Luk says he would back a no-deal Brexit

Johnny Luk on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Johnny Luk/Hampstead and Kilburn Conservative Association

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Zahir Visiter: Killers used London Central Mosque to change clothes and evade the police, court told

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Man dies after falling onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Hampstead and Kilburn’s new Tory candidate Johnny Luk says he would back a no-deal Brexit

Johnny Luk on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Johnny Luk/Hampstead and Kilburn Conservative Association

Barron at 50: Veteran Muswell Hill hairdresser who styled Alvin Stardust and Michael McIntyre celebrates half a century

David Barron today. Picture: David Barron

Zahir Visiter: Killers used London Central Mosque to change clothes and evade the police, court told

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Bayern Munich coach Kovac hails Spurs progress under Pochettino

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac during the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Loizou believes injuries were a key factor in Kingstonian defeat

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Vertonghen knows he has more left in the tank as contract runs down at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen looks dejected at the end of the match during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Priceless Aubameyang, a lack of identity and Saka’s emergence – Five talking points from Arsenal’s draw with Manchester United

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Emery pleased with ‘improving’ Saka as Arsenal youngster stars in Manchester United draw

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with Manchester United's Andreas Pereira and Ashley Young during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists