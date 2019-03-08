Hampstead Heath visitors set to have a smashing time at annual conkers championships

The annual Hampstead Heath conkers championship will take place on Sunday. Picture: Clive Notman/City of London Corporation © Copyright Clive N Totman 2007 All rights reserved.

As north London gets into the swing of autumn, the annual Hampstead Heath Conker Championships return for another year this weekend.

The competition has reached adulthood, and marks its 18th year running. It broke the Guinness World Record in 2011 for the largest ever knockout conker tournament, with 395 people taking part.

As ever the event on Sunday will be officiated by the "Conkermeister", City of London Corporation staff member Paul Maskell.

The free event is divided into five categories; under 5s, 5-7 years, 8-13 years, 14-17 years and 18 years and over.

Anyone looking to take part can register at the Parliament Hill Bandstand by 2.30pm.

The winner will receive the "coverted" Golden Conker and a certificate to mark their victory.

The weather on Sunday is set to be dry with a high of 16c.

Karina Dostalova, chair of the City of London Corporation Hampstead Heath Management Committee said: "This is a fantastic annual event and a great British pastime, which has been enjoyed for generations and makes for a great family day out in one of London's finest green spaces.

"This contest draws people of all ages to the Heath and as ever, the competition remains fierce and open to everyone".