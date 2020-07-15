Search

Hampstead Heath’s lockdown love swan rescued for emergency treatment after dog attack

PUBLISHED: 13:19 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 15 July 2020

Mrs Newbie has been taken to the Swan Sanctuary. Picture: Ron Vester

Mrs Newbie has been taken to the Swan Sanctuary. Picture: Ron Vester

Archant

The famous love swan of Highgate’s No.1 Pond has been rescued for emergency treatment after being attacked by a dog.

The rescue mission. Picture: Ron VesterThe rescue mission. Picture: Ron Vester

Mrs Newbie, a widow who later found love in lockdown and had seven cygnets, was injured on Monday (July 13), since which rescue efforts have continued.

Eventually, on Tuesday evening at 9.30pm, Mrs Newbie was recovered by a team of helpers including a wildlife expert on a kayak who managed to grab her and then hold the swan between their knees.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Newbie was then taken in a cage to the Swan Sanctuary in Shepperton for treatment, Heath sub-committee member Ron Vester told the Ham&High.

Mrs Newbie and her cygnets. Picture: Ron VesterMrs Newbie and her cygnets. Picture: Ron Vester

Ron said: “The wounds were severe but there’s hope she will survive.

“I watched poor Wallace (Mrs Newbie’s partner) sitting in the middle of the pond, the poor creature.

“He will be monitored carefully with the seven cygnets until hopefully his famous mate Mrs Newbie comes home.”

