Search

Advanced search

Hampstead Heath Ponds: Compulsory charges discussed in lively debate as part of Ham&High Q&A

PUBLISHED: 18:02 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 15 September 2020

Protesterson Parliament Hill as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Protesterson Parliament Hill as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Archant

Compulsory charges, disability access and the licensing of professional dog walkers were all discussed as part of the Ham&High’s Q&A on the Hampstead Heath Ponds on Monday.

Swimmers enter the Hampstead Heath mixed bathing pond. Picture: PASwimmers enter the Hampstead Heath mixed bathing pond. Picture: PA

Held over a Zoom video call, members of the public put questions to the City of London Corporation (CoLC), with the event chaired by Ham&High editor André Langlois.

Representing the CoLC was Anne Fairweather, chair of the Hampstead Heath management committee; Bob Warnock, superintendent for Hampstead Heath, and Colin Buttery, director of open spaces.

In July, following a review by the CoLC, compulsory charges were introduced to the Ponds for the first time. It now costs £4 for adults to swim and £2.40 for concessions.

Some swimmers say it is wrong to charge for use of part of the Heath, citing the Hampstead Heath Act of 1871, but the CoLC told the audience the legal basis for compulsory charges was made clear in its committee report in March, when they were approved.

Nicky Mayhew, former chair of the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association (KLPA), said that for a lot of people £4 is an “enormous” amount of money, particularly during the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The CoLC responded by saying that its concessionary rate was available to people on Universal Credit and that it is looking to make its support scheme accessible to more people.

Harriet Wills, from the KLPA, called for free swims to be given to people with long-term disabilities who cannot afford the concessionary rate.

Opposing compulsory charges, Nina Owen, a Ponds swimmer since 2017, called the Ponds a “haven” and a “sanctuary” for people to go without being bothered.

Ms Fairweather said the Ponds take up a fifth of Hampstead Heath’s £5m budget and that compulsory charges help balance the books.

“If you have experience of swimming in the ponds, it’s very much like swimming in nature and that’s what people love about the ponds,” she said.

“But that also comes at a cost which CoLC meets, both in terms of maintaining the ponds and providing lifeguards, so there is a cost there, and we can’t get around that.”

Ms Fairweather said the previous voluntary payment system did not raise enough funds - but swimmers said the payment machines did not work.

Judith Perle asked why swimmers were being treated differently to other Heath users by being charged. The CoLC said it is looking at “commercial activities” for raising funds, including the licensing of professional dog walkers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Notorious Muswell Hill murderer died after hours in ‘excruciating pain’ in prison cell and ‘unacceptable’ ambulance delay

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Notorious Muswell Hill murderer died after hours in ‘excruciating pain’ in prison cell and ‘unacceptable’ ambulance delay

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord creates history as named in DAZN team of the week.

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Wood Green youngster Brandon Abraham crashes out at Silverstone

Brandon Abraham after his crash at Silverstone (Pic: Paul Abraham)

Hampstead Heath Ponds: Compulsory charges discussed in lively debate as part of Ham&High Q&A

Protesterson Parliament Hill as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps