Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Hampstead Heath ponds: Price for discounted swimming sees sharp rise

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 7:00 AM March 3, 2021    Updated: 9:17 AM March 3, 2021
Forum '71 protesters upset at sewage problems at the Kenwood Ladies' Pond. Picture: Forum '71

Protesters for the Forum '71 group outside of the Kenwood Ladies' Pond. - Credit: Forum '71

Concessionary tickets for swimming on Hampstead Heath will rise above inflation this year. 

The City of London Corporation's (CoLC) Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen's Park committee approved a range of increases to fees and charges on the Heath last Wednesday.

The price of season tickets to swim at the bathing ponds for those eligible for discounts has risen well-above inflation, from £33 to £40.11 for six months (21% increase) or £66 to £75.97 for a year,

 The increase is because the CoLC wants all concessions to be a 40% discount on full price.

The committee was split on the issue, with five members - including former chair Karina Dostalova - voting against it. But a majority of 9-5 agreed the change.

You may also want to watch:

Defending the move, Oliver Sells - chair of the CoLC's open spaces committee - said it cannot afford a "race to the bottom" when it comes to ticket prices across CoLC services.

Mary Powell and Ruth Hallgarten of the Kenwood Ladies Pond Association (KLPA) called the increases "eye-watering" and said they would "hit hardest those who can least afford it".

Most Read

  1. 1 'Paul the Paper' shuts up shop in Crouch End for the final time
  2. 2 Arsenal manager Arteta knows every match will be a different test ahead of Burnley trip
  3. 3 Covid-19: Area around Royal Free one of few in UK to avoid deaths
  1. 4 WATCH: Hampstead 8-year-old teaches history to audience of thousands
  2. 5 Jail for 'callous' Maida Vale couple who ran brothels
  3. 6 Call to remember John Le Carré during Hampstead Heath celebrations
  4. 7 Highgate's Victorian 'pineapple' railings repaired and restored.
  5. 8 Leila Roy: 'A person of compassion, empathy, loyalty and civic solidarity'
  6. 9 Patients being treated in hospital for Covid falls by a quarter
  7. 10 Leila Roy tributes: 'We will miss her energy and her big heart'
Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Covid-19 AstraZenaca vaccine at the NHS Nightingale facility at the Excel Centre, London

Coronavirus

'Real disappointment' over uptake of Covid vaccine among care home staff

Simon Allin, Local Democracy Reporter

person
An aerial view of the proposed O2 Centre redevelopment. 

Camden Council

O2 Centre redevelopment consultation opened by Camden Council

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Amy Athwal-Kirby has been described as "kind" and "cheeky"

Remembering 'positive, caring and kind' Hornsey pupil Amy

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Mik Scarlet, 55, from Camden Town

Camden Council

Camden disabled resident on fears over Haverstock Hill cycle lanes

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus