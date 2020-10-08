Lucky husband finds lost wedding ring in Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond – with help of wetsuit and metal detector

The Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

Last week an unknown man with a metal detector and a wetsuit somehow found a lost wedding ring in the Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond.

The man found the ring after several days of searching at around 1pm on October 1, according to an eyewitness who was swimming in the pond.

Regular swimmer Amanda Penaranda told this newspaper: “I was swimming in the Mixed Pond and I noticed a man dressed oddly holding a metal detector-type thing. At first I assumed he was working for the City.

“But just as I was getting out I heard a big shriek saying ‘I’ve found it!’.”

Amanda said that on her way out of the pond after swimming others explained how the mysterious husband had been searching for four days.

Heath bosses explained that the man was a “regular experienced swimmer” who had lost the ring a week earlier and returned to find it.

