Search

Advanced search

Lucky husband finds lost wedding ring in Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond – with help of wetsuit and metal detector

PUBLISHED: 17:47 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 08 October 2020

The Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

The Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

© Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

Last week an unknown man with a metal detector and a wetsuit somehow found a lost wedding ring in the Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond.

The man found the ring after several days of searching at around 1pm on October 1, according to an eyewitness who was swimming in the pond.

Regular swimmer Amanda Penaranda told this newspaper: “I was swimming in the Mixed Pond and I noticed a man dressed oddly holding a metal detector-type thing. At first I assumed he was working for the City.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Hampstead Heath Ladies’ Pond closed again

“But just as I was getting out I heard a big shriek saying ‘I’ve found it!’.”

Amanda said that on her way out of the pond after swimming others explained how the mysterious husband had been searching for four days.

Heath bosses explained that the man was a “regular experienced swimmer” who had lost the ring a week earlier and returned to find it.

Are you the man who lost – and found – his wedding ring in the Mixed Pond? Or are you his wife? Contact the newsdesk on 07785616237 or email Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon boss Allinson full of praise despite FA Cup defeat to Maidstone

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography)

Arsenal boss Montemurro full of praise for goalkeeper Zinsberger despite Chelsea defeat

Arsenal Women Manager Joe Montemurro

Tottenham cruise to victory over London Lionesses

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer gestures on the pitch during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

‘It’s a wrench to leave’: Outgoing fire chief looks back on time in Camden

Simon Tuhill and Camden firefighters outside Koko the month after they saved the historic music venue from ruin. Picture: David Parry/PA

Lucky husband finds lost wedding ring in Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond – with help of wetsuit and metal detector

The Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston