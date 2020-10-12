Search

Advanced search

Hampstead Heath ladies’ pond reopens after improved water test results

PUBLISHED: 09:58 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 12 October 2020

Protesters from the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday at the ladies' pond. Picture: 'Forum 71

Protesters from the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday at the ladies' pond. Picture: 'Forum 71

Archant

The ladies’ pond at Hampstead Heath reopened today after water tests returned improved results.

The City of London Corporation confirmed the pond will reopen for swimmers from 7am to 4.30pm, having closed for a second time in three weeks from unsafe levels of bacteria.

After closing on September 17 Kenwood Ladies’ Bathing Pond was closed again on October 4 due to high levels of E. coli.

You may also want to watch:

The CoLC said it believed the bacteria was a result of “heavy rain which “washed impurities into the water”.

But the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association has challenged the public body responsible for the Heath for its reduced testing regime over the summer and the risk posed to swimmers’ health.

On Sunday, campaigners from Save Our Ponds took to the ladies’ pond to protest the CoLC’s actions since the sewage leak.

The CoLC has been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss ‘delighted’ with Foord as they cruise to victory over Brighton

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Arsenal put in five star performance at Brighton

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) scores her side's fifth goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Childhood friends launch book subscription to get reluctant readers “into the habit”

Sam Devami and James Hutchinson launch Readr - a new subscription book service.

Regent’s Park mosque stabbing: Knifeman pleads guilty to attack on prayer leader

Police outside of the London Central Mosque in Regent's Park after Raafat Maglad was attacked by Daniel Horton. Picture: PA

Crouch End mum’s lockdown-launched spicy sauces win acclaim

The Woolf's Kitchen sauces launched during lockdown by Crouch End mum Dominique Woolf