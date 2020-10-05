Hampstead Heath ladies’ pond closed again due to ‘poor results’ from water quality tests

Kenwood Ladies' Bathing Pond was closed on Sunday. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Hampstead Heath’s ladies’ pond is closed again due to “poor results” from water quality tests - only eight days since it reopened following a sewage leak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hampstead Heath’s ladies’ pond is closed again due to “poor results” from water quality tests - only eight days since it reopened following a sewage leak.

The City of London Corporation (CoLC) closed Kenwood Ladies’ Bathing Pond for the second time in three weeks on Sunday due to high levels of E. coli.

It has not yet disclosed the results of these tests and it told members who have swum in the ladies’ pond since Setepmber 26 to get in touch if they had “experienced any ill-effects which might be linked to this continuing problem”.

READ MORE: Hampstead Heath ladies’ pond to reopen after sewage blockage is cleared

The CoLC, responsible for managing Hampstead Heath and the Ponds, has faced questions over the cleanliness of the water and the risk posed to swimmers’ safety since the ladies’ pond shut on September 17 from a sewage blockage. It reopened on September 26 before the second closure on Sunday.

Mary Powell, vice-chair of the Kenwood Ladies’ Pond Association, said: “It is very disappointing that the Ladies’ Pond has closed for the second time in 3 weeks due to water contamination.

“It emerged, after the first occasion, how infrequent the water testing by the City of London had been during the summer despite the context of a wider public health emergency and increased swimming charges.

You may also want to watch:

“The situation has not improved, and both the City of London and Thames Water have a lot of questions to answer.”

The Environment Agency (EA) normally undertakes 20 tests between May to September at the ladies’ pond but this year has only managed three in the same period due to Covid-19.

Mary continued: “One of the points in favour of swimming in supervised open water is supposed to be the testing of water quality.

“Swimmers need to be assured that the testing regime will remain more frequent now, so that any future contamination can be detected early before it does any significant harm to swimmers.”

Swimmers are being told to use the Mixed Bathing Pond or Parliament Hill Lido as an alternative to Kenwood Ladies’ Bathing Pond.

The CoLC said the ladies’ pond will remain closed “until satisfactory test results are received”.

The CoLC, Thames Water, and the EA have been contacted for comment.

READ MORE: Hampstead Heath Ladies’ Pond remains closed after sewage leak amid questions over water testing

READ MORE: Kenwood Ladies’ Pond: Heath bathing pond closed after sewage leak