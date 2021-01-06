Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Heath facilities closed by lockdown, but open spaces remain open

Sam Volpe

Published: 5:20 PM January 6, 2021   
The Model Boating Pond at Hampstead Heath. Picture: André Langlois

The Model Boating Pond at Hampstead Heath. Picture: André Langlois - Credit: André Langlois

The new national lockdown means sporting facilities, including the bathing ponds, are again shut on Hampstead Heath, but the  Heath itself, and the grounds of Kenwood House remain open for walkers taking daily exercise. 

Regent's Park and Primrose Hill remain open too, with bosses of the Royal Parks trumpeting the mental health benefits of enjoying green space for people locked-down in north London. 

Shortly after the national lockdown announcement, the City of London Corporation tweeted: "Following tonight’s announcement on the third national lockdown, the Bathing Ponds, Lido, athletics track and tennis courts will be closed until further notice."

For many, the grounds of Kenwood House have been a picturesque respite, and this can continue. An English Heritage spokesperson confirmed: "The grounds of the Kenwood Estate will remain open during the national lockdown for the local community to use for exercise."

Toilets on the Heath and at Kenwood remain open. 

