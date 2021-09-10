Q&A with Lord Bragg and John le Carré’s son at Hampstead Heath cinema

Published: 1:36 PM September 10, 2021

Clockwise from top left: Lord Melvyn Bragg and Nick Harkaway at the Hampstead Heath cinema - Credit: Ron Vester

Hampstead Heath played host to a Q&A with Lord Melvyn Bragg and John le Carré’s son on Thursday.

The event organised by the Heath and Hampstead Society on September 9 was held as part of an outdoor film screening – the “hideaway cinema” – to mark 150 years since the Hampstead Heath Act.

The Q&A between Hampstead broadcaster Lord Bragg and writer Nick Harkaway took place before a showing of Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy – many scenes from which were filmed on the Heath, with the original spy novel penned by le Carré, Nick’s father.

The interview explored the relationship the late Hampstead resident had with the Heath, and how some of his writing drew inspiration from it.

The Hampstead Heath Act 1871 enshrined the Heath as an “open, unenclosed and unbuilt on” public space. Celebrations to mark its 150th anniversary have included live music, a carnival and kite-flying.

Le Carré died in December last year at the age of 89 from pneumonia. His novel Silverview is due to be published posthumously later this year.

The outdoor cinema is on Parliament Hill from September 8-12. For more information visit https://hideawaycinema.com/venues/details/hampstead-heath-outdoor-cinema