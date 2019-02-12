Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Heath windfall to support pond conservation and disability sport

PUBLISHED: 15:15 27 February 2019

John Constable's famous painting of Branch Hill Pond on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Cleveland Museum of Art (Public Domain)

John Constable's famous painting of Branch Hill Pond on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Cleveland Museum of Art (Public Domain)

Archant

Two Heath-based community groups were celebrating a windfall this week thanks to the City of London Corporation’s grant scheme.

The Branch Hill Pond today. Picture: Redington Frognal AssociationThe Branch Hill Pond today. Picture: Redington Frognal Association

The Redington Frognal Association (RFA) has been awarded £15,000 – which will go towards the restoration of Branch Hill Pond – while Highgate Harriers athletics club has been given £10,000 to run weekly disability athletics sessions and attract more people to running.

The RFA will be using the money – and a further £20,000 it was awarded by the mayor of London –to restore Branch Hill Pond as an extension of its project that has mapped the flow and direction of the area’s underground rivers.

Rupert Terry, chair of the RFA, told the Ham&High the group was pleased to get the funding – which is part of its “ambitious and exciting” Watermarks project.

He said: “This is an extension of river-mapping work we were encouraged to do during research for the Neighbourhood Plan.

Highgate Harriers running an athletics session for disabled people. Picture: Highgate HarriersHighgate Harriers running an athletics session for disabled people. Picture: Highgate Harriers

“The area used to be full of ponds. That’s part of why its called Frognal! This project celebrates the area’s importance as the location of the headwaters of London’s most famous lost rivers, including the Westbourne.”

Meanwhile, Graham Norris from Highgate Harriers Athletics and Cross Country Running Club said he was thrilled.

The Harriers will run a new session that combines running with conservation work on the Heath, along with the weekly disability session.

Graham said: “We are keen to attract local residents who may not otherwise have considered running on the Heath.

“We have been heavily involved with disabled athletics in Camden for a number of years. This funding will give opportunities to people with any disability, physical or intellectual, to enjoy athletics at Parliament Hill.”

The City of London’s Graeme Smith said: “These schemes provide much-needed support for their local communities and Londoners which we serve.

“I hope this trend continues and look forward to seeing more organisations applying for these grants in the future.”

As part of the Watermark project, the RFA also called on Ham&High readers to get in touch with any memories of playing in garden ponds in the area. Contact redfrogemail@gmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Interview Amanda Abbington

Oseloka Obi and Laurie Kynaston in The Son

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Section 60 stop-and-search powers granted as man turns up at Royal Free after being stabbed

The victim of a stabbing turned up at the Royal Free Hospital last night causing police to put a Section 60 order in place. Picture: Ken Mears

Bright Akinleye: Man charged with Euston Street fatal stabbing

Bright Akinlele. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Interview Amanda Abbington

Oseloka Obi and Laurie Kynaston in The Son

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

‘Heart and soul’ of Borough will be back soon, reveals chairman

A Haringey Borough flag in support of long-serving, successful manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Mesut Ozil and Robert Pires provide ray of sunshine for brave young Arsenal fan Tye

Tye Agala (right) with brother Rio flank big-hearted Arsenal star Mesut Ozil in the Gunners dressing room

Pochettino: We may need another five years to win the title

Burnley's Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery issues rallying cry ahead of Bournemouth urging fans to create ‘positive energy’ at the Emirates

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Burger to leave Saracens at end of season

Schalk Burger will leave Saracens at the end of the season (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists