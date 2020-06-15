City of London Corporation announces new boss for Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park

The new chair of the CIty of London's Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood, and Queen's Park committee. Picture: City of London Corporation Archant

There is a new woman in charge of Hampstead Heath.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anne Fairweather has replaced Karina Dostalova as chair of the City of London Corporation’s Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park Management Committee. Ms Dostalova had been at the helm for three years, and will now become swap jobs with Ms Fairweather, who has served as deputy chair of the committee which looks after the three open spaces.

You may also want to watch:

It also includes representatives from local civic society groups and Barnet and Camden councils.

Ms Fairweather said: “The value of having space to relax and exercise in has been highlighted over recent months. From listening to gentle bird song to finding a favourite tree, we’ve all been drawn to green spaces.

“The Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park are some of London’s best, welcoming communities from across London and beyond.”

Ms Fairweather works for Nationwide Building Society and was elected to represent the City’s Tower ward as an independent in 2016.