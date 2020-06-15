Search

Advanced search

City of London Corporation announces new boss for Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park

PUBLISHED: 16:10 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 15 June 2020

The new chair of the CIty of London's Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood, and Queen's Park committee. Picture: City of London Corporation

The new chair of the CIty of London's Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood, and Queen's Park committee. Picture: City of London Corporation

Archant

There is a new woman in charge of Hampstead Heath.

Anne Fairweather has replaced Karina Dostalova as chair of the City of London Corporation’s Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park Management Committee.  Ms Dostalova had been at the helm for three years, and will now become swap jobs with Ms Fairweather, who has served as deputy chair of the committee which looks after the three open spaces.

You may also want to watch:

It also includes representatives from local civic society groups and Barnet and Camden councils.

Ms Fairweather said: “The value of having space to relax and exercise in has been highlighted over recent months. From listening to gentle bird song to finding a favourite tree, we’ve all been drawn to green spaces.

“The Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park are some of London’s best, welcoming communities from across London and beyond.”

Ms Fairweather works for Nationwide Building Society and was elected to represent the City’s Tower ward as an independent in 2016.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Brendan Foster casts doubt over London Marathon as Great North Run is cancelled

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Black Lives Matter: Principal of Central School of Speech and Drama resigns and admits racist comments after students and alumni slammed ‘overt racism’

Gavin henderson outside Royal Central School Speech and Drama

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Gabriella turns 6 while her mum remains in limbo and Iran’s ‘games’ continue

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Brendan Foster casts doubt over London Marathon as Great North Run is cancelled

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Black Lives Matter: Principal of Central School of Speech and Drama resigns and admits racist comments after students and alumni slammed ‘overt racism’

Gavin henderson outside Royal Central School Speech and Drama

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Gabriella turns 6 while her mum remains in limbo and Iran’s ‘games’ continue

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Arteta ‘positive’ of new Aubameyang deal

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing the captain's armband during a Premier League match

Scott: Women’s sport has taken backseat

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Brendan Foster casts doubt over London Marathon as Great North Run is cancelled

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Peyraud-Magnin ‘will only remember positives’ at Arsenal

Arsenal Women's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mitchell confirms Arsenal exit

Arsenal Women's Emma Mitchell during the SSE Women's FA Cup Semi Final match at the Marine Travel Arena, Liverpool.
Drive 24