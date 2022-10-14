Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Hampstead Heath and Golders Hill shine in London in Bloom awards

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 2:16 PM October 14, 2022
Hampstead Heath Hill Garden and Pergola won Gold in the London in Bloom's Walled Garden section.

Hampstead Heath Hill Garden and Pergola won Gold in the London in Bloom's Walled Garden section. - Credit: CoLC

Hampstead Heath and Golders Hill Park have come out as winners in the London in Bloom competition.

The Hill Garden Pergola in Hampstead Heath won gold in the Walled Garden section.

Golders Hill Park in Barnet and Queen's Park in Brent won gold in in the Large Park of the Year category.

Golders Hill Park won Gold in London in Bloom's Large Park of the Year category

Golders Hill Park won Gold in London in Bloom's Large Park of the Year category - Credit: CoLC

The City of London Corporation (CoLC) manages the parks under registered charities.

“These results are a testament to the exceptional work that our staff, volunteers, and friends’ groups achieve all year round," said chair of the corporation’s open spaces committee, Caroline Haines. 

“London in Bloom is about celebrating and recognising the passion we all have for a cleaner, greener city.

Queen's Park, straddling Brent and Westminster, won Gold in London's Large Park of the Year category

Queen's Park, straddling Brent and Westminster, won Gold in London's Large Park of the Year category - Credit: CoLC

“We are absolutely dedicated to protecting and providing green spaces across the capital for the benefit of all Londoners and our work with local community groups is a really important part of this.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Let's go to The Winchester': Highgate pub reopens
  2. 2 Increased age of eligibility for 60-plus photo card being considered by TfL
  3. 3 Arteta: Not a coincidence Arsenal ended Bodo/Glimt winning run
  1. 4 Travel: Falling in love with France again by ferry
  2. 5 Committee hearing imminent over William IV pub in Hampstead
  3. 6 Muswell Hill secondary school downgraded to 'good' by education chiefs
  4. 7 Son: Tottenham not bothered by criticism of 'negative' style
  5. 8 'Raucous Suede rock Camden's Electric Ballroom'
  6. 9 Swiss Cottage primary pupils contribute to new playground design
  7. 10 Paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting eight girls on buses

CoLC also won prizes in The City of London and Newham.

Hampstead News
Golders Green News
Brent News

Don't Miss

Diners buying a regular priced entree on opening day will get free guac while stocks last

Food and Drink

Chipotle West Hampstead opens with free guacamole

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Jaren Ziegler (17) with his BBC Young Musician of the Year Award outside UCS. 04.10.22.

Music

Hampstead pupil through to BBC Young Musician final

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
The view over London Zoo from Primrose Hill

ZSL London Zoo

Endangered bird recaptured in Camden after escaping London Zoo

Lucas Cumiskey

Logo Icon
Police raided an 83-year-old's Highgate flat

Woman, 83, calls for compensation after police break down her doors

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon