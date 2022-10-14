Hampstead Heath Hill Garden and Pergola won Gold in the London in Bloom's Walled Garden section. - Credit: CoLC

Hampstead Heath and Golders Hill Park have come out as winners in the London in Bloom competition.

The Hill Garden Pergola in Hampstead Heath won gold in the Walled Garden section.

Golders Hill Park in Barnet and Queen's Park in Brent won gold in in the Large Park of the Year category.

Golders Hill Park won Gold in London in Bloom's Large Park of the Year category - Credit: CoLC

The City of London Corporation (CoLC) manages the parks under registered charities.

“These results are a testament to the exceptional work that our staff, volunteers, and friends’ groups achieve all year round," said chair of the corporation’s open spaces committee, Caroline Haines.

“London in Bloom is about celebrating and recognising the passion we all have for a cleaner, greener city.

Queen's Park, straddling Brent and Westminster, won Gold in London's Large Park of the Year category - Credit: CoLC

“We are absolutely dedicated to protecting and providing green spaces across the capital for the benefit of all Londoners and our work with local community groups is a really important part of this.”

CoLC also won prizes in The City of London and Newham.