Meet some of Hampstead Heath's furriest and feistiest canine visitors

Published: 1:34 PM March 5, 2021 Updated: 1:36 PM March 5, 2021

English cocker spaniels Toastie and Blossom, on top of Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

With spring approaching, our daily walks are set to become that little bit more enjoyable.

Keep an eye out for these furry friends who were relishing the Heath last weekend.

Catching up with some friends in the pond - Credit: Polly Hancock

Suki, a four-year-old dalmador, who was out with her dog trainer - Credit: Polly Hancock

Bod, a 10-month-old jackapoo - Credit: Polly Hancock

French bulldog Bella and friend Nala - Credit: Polly Hancock

Duchess a German shepherd with a rather fine stick - Credit: Polly Hancock

Winnie the cockapoo - Credit: Polly Hancock