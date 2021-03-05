Meet some of Hampstead Heath's furriest and feistiest canine visitors

With spring approaching, our daily walks are set to become that little bit more enjoyable.
Keep an eye out for these furry friends who were relishing the Heath last weekend.
Catching up with some friends in the pond
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Suki, a four-year-old dalmador, who was out with her dog trainer
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Bod, a 10-month-old jackapoo
- Credit: Polly Hancock
French bulldog Bella and friend Nala
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Duchess a German shepherd with a rather fine stick
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Winnie the cockapoo
- Credit: Polly Hancock
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter