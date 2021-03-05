Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Meet some of Hampstead Heath's furriest and feistiest canine visitors

Polly Hancock

Published: 1:34 PM March 5, 2021    Updated: 1:36 PM March 5, 2021
English cocker spaniels Toastie and Blossom, on top of Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath

English cocker spaniels Toastie and Blossom, on top of Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

With spring approaching, our daily walks are set to become that little bit more enjoyable.

Keep an eye out for these furry friends who were relishing the Heath last weekend.

Catching up with some friends in the pond at Hampstead Heath

Catching up with some friends in the pond - Credit: Polly Hancock

Suki, a four-year-old dalmador, who was out with her dog trainer on Hampstead Heath

Suki, a four-year-old dalmador, who was out with her dog trainer - Credit: Polly Hancock

Bod, a 10-month-old jackapoo on Hampstead Heath

Bod, a 10-month-old jackapoo - Credit: Polly Hancock

French bulldog Bella and friend Nala on Hampstead Heath

French bulldog Bella and friend Nala - Credit: Polly Hancock

Duchess a German shepherd with a rather fine stick on Hampstead Heath

Duchess a German shepherd with a rather fine stick - Credit: Polly Hancock

Winnie the cockapoo on Hampstead Heath

Winnie the cockapoo - Credit: Polly Hancock

