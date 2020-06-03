Search

Advanced search

Hampstead Heath brawl: Four charged with assaulting police after fight in Parliament Hill Fields

PUBLISHED: 18:12 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 03 June 2020

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

Kenza Bryan

Four young people have been charged with offences including assaulting police officers after the mass brawl on Hampstead Heath on Tuesday evening.

Around 30 Met officers tackled the fight. Picture: Kenza BryanAround 30 Met officers tackled the fight. Picture: Kenza Bryan

Three females and one male were arrested and charged with assaulting police officers and common assault, while a fifth man was released “under investigation”.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement, Sgt John Hounsell who leads the local ward policing for Hampstead and Highgate said “five police officers were assaulted”.

Sgt Hounsell said that “increasingly hostile” behaviour by some of the group saw the officers call for back-up.

He said though the officers’ initial concerns had been adherence to social distancing rules, but fights soon broke out among the crowd, and officers were also allegedly attacked.

The officer urged young people to continue to observe social distancing and not gather in groups of more than six people, and said: “Anti-social and violent behaviour will not be tolerated.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Hotspur Women announce four departures

Chloe Morgan (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: West Indies trio turn down England trip

West Indies' Darren Bravo in batting action during the ICC World Cup warm up match at the Bristol County Ground

Tottenham have been informed one player has tested positve for Covid-19

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fixture list will shape police’s thoughts on neutral venues for London matches

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs Heung-Min Son says military service in South Korea was a good experience

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (Pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24