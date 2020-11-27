Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Heath Ponds to reopen when London returns to Tier 2, City of London Corporation confirms

Sam Volpe

Published: 5:01 PM November 27, 2020    Updated: 8:46 PM December 7, 2020
"The ladies’ pond is a sanctuary and a refuge for people who need it now more than ever." Picture: Polly Hancock

"The ladies’ pond is a sanctuary and a refuge for people who need it now more than ever." Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

After the government’s announcement confirming London will only be subject to Tier 2 restrictions, Hampstead Heath bosses the City of London Corporation (CoLC) have confirmed it to reopen the Men’s and Ladies’ Ponds and the Parliament Hill Lido from December 2.

As with normal years, the Hampstead Winter Swimming Club will be able to use the Mixed Pond.

Other outdoor sporting facilities on the Heath including at the running track will also re-open.

READ MORE: Hampstead and Highgate civic groups united in opposition to planning reformsAnne Fairweather, who chairs the CoLC’s Hampstead Heath Management Committee , said: “We’re delighted to begin reopening our swimming and outdoor sports facilities on the Heath after the government announced plans to ease restrictions.

“I know this is welcome news to the hundreds of thousands of Londoners who use them every year.

“Hampstead Heath is playing a crucial role for the community’s physical and mental health.”

You may also want to watch:

She added that despite the easing of restrictions, Heath visitors should continue to be wary of the care needed to protect the public from the coronavirus.

Hampstead Heath

