Hampstead Heath ponds reopening date confirmed by City of London
The Hampstead Heath Bathing Ponds and Parliament Hill Lido will reopen on March 29.
The City of London Corporation confirmed the news today (February 23) after the government announced the gradual easing of Covid restrictions on Monday.
All outdoor sports facilities including swimming pools will be able to reopen from March 29.
The CoLC said its capacity would be limited during the ponds and lido’s initial reopening, and asked all swimmers to respect its safety arrangements.
Anne Fairweather, chair of the Hampstead Heath Management Committee, said: “We’re delighted to have a date set for the reopening of our swimming and outdoor sports facilities on the Heath, after the Government announced plans to ease restrictions yesterday.
“I know this is welcome news to the hundreds of thousands of Londoners who use them every year.”
Swimming bookings will be made online, or over the phone for people who cannot book via the internet.
Season ticket wristbands can be used for pre-booked and capped free flow sessions.