Hampstead Heath bathing ponds remain closed after flash floods

Published: 11:02 AM July 15, 2021

A pollution incident has been reported to Thames Water and the Environment Agency - Credit: Archant

The Hampstead Heath bathing ponds remain closed following concerns over possible contamination of the water during flash floods on Monday.

Samples from the ponds are being tested by Public Health England to assess the water quality, and an incident has been reported to Thames Water and the Environment Agency.

In an email sent to swimmers on Thursday (July 14), the City of London Corporation (CoLC) said: “We will re-open the Bathing Ponds as soon as it is safe to do so for staff and swimmers.

“Further updates on re-opening will be sent to ticketholders as soon as we know more.

“We ask everyone to please consider the quantity of enquiries we are currently receiving and avoid asking for individual updates on when we are likely to re-open.”

Mary Powell, vice-chair of the Kenwood Ladies' Pond Association, said: “The rain on Monday was exceptionally heavy, although it is surprising how much that seems to have overwhelmed the bathing ponds, given the extensive work on the Heath dams in 2015/16."

Mary added: "Infrastructure maintained by both the City of London and Thames Water does not appear to have coped well on 12 July.”

Parliament Hill Lido remains open. Last year the bathing ponds were closed due to unsafe levels of bacteria in the water.

The Ham&High understands Thames Water believes there is no evidence of sewage contamination, but tests for bacteria including E.Coli are ongoing.

The CoLC and the Environment Agency have been contacted for comment.