Hampstead Heath bathing ponds and Parliament Hill Lido will reopen on July 11

Women arriving to test swimming with social distancing in place on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders Sarah Saunders

The Hampstead Heath bathing ponds and the Parliament Hill Lido will reopen on Saturday July 11 after the government announced further lockdown easing.

Women swimming with social distancing in place on at the Ladies' Pond on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders Women swimming with social distancing in place on at the Ladies' Pond on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders

Would-be swimmers are only able to book access online, which the City of London Corporation (CoLC) – the body who manage the Heath – said was essential to manage social distancing.

Lifeguards have received special training, and enhanced cleaning and signage should help keep swimmers safe.

Test swims have been carried out, and sessions will be first available in the mornings.

Visitors will not be able to swim without having already booked a ticket.

Anne Fairweather, who chairs the CoLC’s Hampstead Heath management committee said: “We are delighted to begin safely reopening Heath’s swimming facilities after getting the green light from the government, who responded to our call to allow outdoor pools to open swiftly.

“This is welcome news to the hundreds of thousands of Londoners who enjoy the bathing ponds and Lido every year.

“We are asking all swimmers to respect the new safety arrangements, and recognise that we have limited capacity with these COVID-secure restrictions, as we welcome people back.”

The first swimmers to take to the water will be the first to pay the controversial new charges – £4 for adults, £2.40 for concessions – which are now mandatory and have been subject to the ire of swimming associations since the beginning of 2020.

The government announced measures on Thursday evening which will allow outdoor pools, among other leisure sites, to reopen.

For more information, see cityoflondon.gov.uk/things-to-do/green-spaces/hampstead-heath/activities-at-hampstead-heath/swimming-at-hampstead-heath