Hampstead Heath bathing ponds and Parliament Hill Lido will reopen on July 11

PUBLISHED: 16:43 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 10 July 2020

Women arriving to test swimming with social distancing in place on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders

Women arriving to test swimming with social distancing in place on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders

Sarah Saunders

The Hampstead Heath bathing ponds and the Parliament Hill Lido will reopen on Saturday July 11 after the government announced further lockdown easing.

Women swimming with social distancing in place on at the Ladies' Pond on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah SaundersWomen swimming with social distancing in place on at the Ladies' Pond on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders

Would-be swimmers are only able to book access online, which the City of London Corporation (CoLC) – the body who manage the Heath – said was essential to manage social distancing.

Lifeguards have received special training, and enhanced cleaning and signage should help keep swimmers safe.

Test swims have been carried out, and sessions will be first available in the mornings.

Visitors will not be able to swim without having already booked a ticket.

READ MORE: Hampstead Heath ponds swimmers protest but disappointment as pools not covered by government reopening guidance

Anne Fairweather, who chairs the CoLC’s Hampstead Heath management committee said: “We are delighted to begin safely reopening Heath’s swimming facilities after getting the green light from the government, who responded to our call to allow outdoor pools to open swiftly.

“This is welcome news to the hundreds of thousands of Londoners who enjoy the bathing ponds and Lido every year.

“We are asking all swimmers to respect the new safety arrangements, and recognise that we have limited capacity with these COVID-secure restrictions, as we welcome people back.”

READ MORE: Hampstead Heath ponds swimmers trial social distancing, but warn campaign against charges will continue

The first swimmers to take to the water will be the first to pay the controversial new charges – £4 for adults, £2.40 for concessions – which are now mandatory and have been subject to the ire of swimming associations since the beginning of 2020.

The government announced measures on Thursday evening which will allow outdoor pools, among other leisure sites, to reopen.

For more information, see cityoflondon.gov.uk/things-to-do/green-spaces/hampstead-heath/activities-at-hampstead-heath/swimming-at-hampstead-heath

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Petition to block appointment of new Barnet mayor over ‘controversial track record’

Cllr Brian Gordon is set to be the mayor of Barnet for 2020-2021. Picture: LDRS

