More than 300 conker enthusiasts enter Heath championships
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Young and older enthusiasts thrashed it out at Hampstead Heath's annual conker championships.
The sun shone around the bandstand at Parliament Hill as more than 300 entrants competed for the Golden Conker.
Heath education officers explained the rules and tactics before the competition on Sunday, the first since the pandemic rules were lifted.
The heats were overseen by the "Grand Conker Meister" with categories for under 8s, 8-12s, 13-17s and adults, culminating in the final face-offs in front of the crowds.
Anthony Renshaw defeated Fi Nicholles in the adult final.
Pedro won the under-8s category and in the 8-12s category nine-year-old Daniel conquered his opponent, Leo.
The championships included free family nature activities, stalls and music from Mad Dog Bites live on the bandstand.
Most Read
- 1 Hampstead pupil through to BBC Young Musician final
- 2 Chipotle West Hampstead opens with free guacamole
- 3 Have your cake and eat it with sugar free treats
- 4 Endangered bird recaptured in Camden after escaping London Zoo
- 5 Crematorium welcomes visitors for open day
- 6 Mental health support offered around drinking
- 7 Stadium to host huge north London jobs fair
- 8 Arsenal 'will enjoy current position' says Arteta after beating Liverpool
- 9 Woman, 83, calls for compensation after police break down her doors
- 10 'Not fit for purpose': Headteacher slams Ofsted's downgraded rating
Karin Oleinikova, project coordinator at Heath Hands, said the event was a "huge success".
"We were happy to bring the community together for fun on the heath," she said.