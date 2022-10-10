Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
More than 300 conker enthusiasts enter Heath championships

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:37 PM October 10, 2022
Hampstead Heath Annual Conker Championships next to Parliament Hill Bandstand on 09.10.22.Pictured,

From left, competitors Joe (nine), Shaylan (12) Sam (11), Daniel (nine), and Kaelem (10) line up with their conkers ready to begin at Hampstead Heath's annual Conker Championships. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Young and older enthusiasts thrashed it out at Hampstead Heath's annual conker championships.

The sun shone around the bandstand at Parliament Hill as more than 300 entrants competed for the Golden Conker.

Heath education officers explained the rules and tactics before the competition on Sunday, the first since the pandemic rules were lifted. 

The heats were overseen by the "Grand Conker Meister" with categories for under 8s, 8-12s, 13-17s and adults, culminating in the final face-offs in front of the crowds.

Anthony Renshaw defeated Fi Nicholles in the adult final.

Hampstead Heath Annual Conker Championships 8-12 finalists Daniel and Leo both aged nine. Daniel was the eventual winner of the final. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Pedro won the under-8s category and in the 8-12s category nine-year-old Daniel conquered his opponent, Leo.

The championships included free family nature activities, stalls and music from Mad Dog Bites live on the bandstand.

Adult finalists Anthony Renshaw (winner) and Fi Nicholles (runner up) with Hampstead Heath's Paul Maskell - The Conker Meister. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Karin Oleinikova, project coordinator at Heath Hands, said the event was a "huge success".

"We were happy to bring the community together for fun on the heath," she said. 

Conker Meister with under 8s winner Pedro

Mad Dog Bites play a live set at Hampstead Heath Annual Conker Championships - Credit: Polly Hancock

Crowds gather to watch the Hampstead Heath Annual Conker Championships finals next to Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

