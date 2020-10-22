Search

Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Alexandra Park win Green Flag awards

PUBLISHED: 12:26 22 October 2020

Green spaces in Haringey including Alexandra Park were recognised. Picture: Haringey Council/Alexandra Palace

Green spaces in Haringey including Alexandra Park were recognised. Picture: Haringey Council/Alexandra Palace

Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Alexandra Park have been awarded for setting the “benchmark” for natural green spaces.

Hampstead Heath won a Green Flag award. Picture: Yui Mok/PAHampstead Heath won a Green Flag award. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

The Green Flag awards, run by Keep Britain Tidy, celebrates parks which boast the highest environmental standards.

In Haringey, 25 council-run parks were awarded including Queen’s Wood in Highgate and Priory Park in Hornsey.

Cllr Kirsten Hearn, Haringey Council’s environment chief, said: “Our parks and green open spaces have been invaluable to our residents and visitors to the borough during the pandemic, providing much-needed places for them to exercise and relax.

“I’d like to thank our parks staff, Friends groups and volunteers for all of their efforts and hard work day in, day out to ensure our parks are kept in the condition they are and meet the required standards.”

Alongside 70 landmarks, Ally Pally was lit green last week to celebrate its park’s award for the 13th straight year.

Mark Evison, Alexandra Palace park manager, said: “We’re delighted to retain the Green Flag status, and once again achieve the Green Heritage Award.

“They are a product of the ongoing improvement of the park and the massive amount of work that goes into keeping it in top condition.”

Alexandra Park, which opened in 1863, is home to 7,500 trees and 694 different types of plants, animals and fungi, with 38 species classified as rare of protected.

Mark added: “There’s a lot of work to do, and if you have a community of people helping you, then that helps so much.”

Anne Fairweather, chair of the City of London Corporation’s Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park committee, said: “I thank our staff and volunteers for the excellent job they do in maintaining these sites to such a high standard, keeping them accessible for all and giving people the opportunity to explore the natural world.”

In addition to the UK, the Green Flag awards run in 14 other countries including New Zealand, Portugal and the USA.

