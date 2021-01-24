Hampstead Garden Suburb residents support children's hospice

Published: 4:26 PM January 24, 2021

Hampstead Garden Suburb Residents Association has chosen Noah's Ark Children’s Hospice as its charity of the year for 2021.

The Barnet-based hospice provides care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, as well as providing support to their families.

The association is fundraising towards the £50,000 cost of a hydrotherapy pool at the hospice. Donations will be matched by the association to a maximum of £10,000.

A new in-patient unit, The Ark, opened in 2020, with plans accelerated in light of the pandemic.

The association's chair, Emma Howard, visited the new building in November and said: “For families dealing with the constant demands and worry of looking after a child needing such a lot of care and often suffering great pain, the facilities available here to support them in their hours of need and darkness are so amazing, combined with the care from the professionals and volunteers involved.

"It is almost impossible to imagine how such families cope, but this wonderful hospice full of light and hope will make a big difference.”

Visit www.charityextra.com/hgsra to donate.