Man, 72, to walk 1,143 miles to raise money for children living in poverty

Published: 2:54 PM May 7, 2021

Michael Jacobs is completing a virtual trek from London to Rome - Credit: Michael Jacobs

A Hampstead Garden Suburb resident who is shielding has raised more than £9,000 on a charity walk.

Michael Jacobs, 72, is setting out to complete 12,250 laps of a secluded field behind his home, covering 1,143 miles.

Having embarked on the virtual trek from London to Rome on April 1, the pensioner has already completed 1,188 laps – a total of 108 miles.

The former tax lawyer has been shielding at home since March 2020 with primary immunodeficiency disorder.

His marathon walk is raising money for Nepal children’s charity Kidasha, of which Michael is a former chairman and trustee.

You may also want to watch:

Michael said: “I am absolutely delighted to have taken on this challenge in support of Kidasha. I’ve previously completed many treks in various locations around the world, and hated the idea of the pandemic getting in the way of my support reaching those who desperately need help.

“I am, however, missing all the cheese, wine, and mountain views I’d be enjoying on the continent if I were doing this for real.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have travelled to Nepal many times, and have witnessed first-hand the essential work Kidasha does to provide vulnerable children the opportunity of a better future.

“The pandemic has deepened a range of critical issues in the region.

“I hope that my local community will join me in raising the awareness and funds needed to overcome the wider impacts of this dreadful virus in one of the poorest countries in the world.”

Michael has been shielding at home since the start of the pandemic - Credit: Michael Jacobs

The fundraiser is supporting children living in poverty in Nepal.

The charity Kidasha helps kids into education, providing safe shelter, and working with families and employers to end child exploitation and protect young people from dangerous living conditions.

Janice Miller, chief executive of Kidasha, said: “It’s incredibly heartwarming to see our supporters so committed to fundraising for us during this challenging period.

“We’ve all been affected by Covid-19, so we truly appreciate that longtime supporters like Michael are still thinking of us.

“His challenge is a testament to his selflessness, and it’s brilliant to see the challenge and his fundraising efforts going so well.”

To donate to the fundraiser visit http://bit.ly/3r4KhkU

For more information about Kidasha visit https://bit.ly/30NtG9P