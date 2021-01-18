Hampstead families aim to raise £50,000 to feed Royal Free medics

Published: 9:18 PM January 18, 2021

A group of families living yards from the Royal Free are hoping to raise £50,000 to help feed medics there, while another group is fundraising for £7,500 to pass on "fresh food, fruit, drinks and other essentials".

The FeedTheFrontLine team - led by Amanda Rudman, Dominic Shorthouse, Dr Sonia Li and Kon Asimacopoulos - is hoping to raise enough to make life easier for the hospital's general ward staff.

Amanda told the Ham&High how a network of friends and parents with children at the Hall School decided to help where they could.

Feed the Front Line have been delivering 150 meals a day to doctors on the Royal Free's general medicine team. - Credit: Feed the Front Line

She said: "I live literally 100 yards from the Royal Free. In lockdown one I was approached by a friend because the doctors were in need of car parking spaces.

"It was really hard for all them. It morphed into us doing teas or coffees, and people started raising money for food."

Amanda said as Covid-positive cases at the Royal Free rose over Christmas and New Year, it became clear help was needed again.

With a few friends, the FtFL team spoke to medical staff and began to provide ready meals and whatever they could, and have now been able to offer meals to hard-pressed staff for over 10 days.

She said: "They don't have the time to get out and queue for the canteen. They are starving, and they're making life or death decisions.

"The idea is we are raising money and we also want to help put money towards local restaurants who might be able to help."

She said the team is keen to hear from local restaurateurs who want to help doctors and nurses as it looks to provide meals for 150 members of staff on the hospital's adult acute medicine team each lunchtime.

At this point, she said the aim is to raise enough to underwrite the service for as long as it is needed over the coming months.

She told this newspaper staff on the wards have told them how difficult it has been and that "morale for them was really at rock bottom in the past few days".

The FeedTheFrontLine team has so far raised upwards of £18,000, to contribute, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/feedthe-frontline.

