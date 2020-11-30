Danish charity in Hampstead takes its Christmas market online
PUBLISHED: 12:53 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 30 November 2020
Inga Rasmussen
Hampstead’s Danish YWCA has moved Christmas online this year, opening a festive online shop in place of its usual traditional market.
Every year on the last weekend of November, the charity, which helps young Danes on temporary stay in London, opens its doors for a traditional Danish Christmas market.
Visitors to this year’s online shop can buy sweets, cheeses, sausages, crafts, candles, traditional Danish pancake rolls, and glögg – Scandinavia’s take on mulled wine.
Connie Yilmaz Jantzen, superintendent at the YWCA, said: “A lot of local people here say that this is something that they look forward to every year.
You may also want to watch:
“This is pretty much marking the beginning of the Christmas season for them.”
Last year, the market welcomed 2,000 visitors and raised £50,000 for the charity.
The web shop has been well received but Connie said: “There’s no doubt that as soon as we can repeat our Christmas fair we will definitely do that because this is a lot more than just coming and buying. A lot of people really look forward to this tradition that they have been a part of for many, many years.”
Visit https://danskkfukwebshop.co.uk/
READ MORE: Shop Local: Eco-friendly family business urges Christmas tree customers to rent
READ MORE: Shop Local: Graduate’s Christmas decoration craft sets
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.