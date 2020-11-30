Danish charity in Hampstead takes its Christmas market online

Hampstead'’s Danish YWCA has moved Christmas online this year. Picture: Inga Rasmussen Inga Rasmussen

Hampstead’s Danish YWCA has moved Christmas online this year, opening a festive online shop in place of its usual traditional market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hampstead’'s Danish YWCA has opened a festive web shop. Picture: Inga Rasmussen Hampstead’'s Danish YWCA has opened a festive web shop. Picture: Inga Rasmussen

Every year on the last weekend of November, the charity, which helps young Danes on temporary stay in London, opens its doors for a traditional Danish Christmas market.

Visitors to this year’s online shop can buy sweets, cheeses, sausages, crafts, candles, traditional Danish pancake rolls, and glögg – Scandinavia’s take on mulled wine.

Connie Yilmaz Jantzen, superintendent at the YWCA, said: “A lot of local people here say that this is something that they look forward to every year.

You may also want to watch:

“This is pretty much marking the beginning of the Christmas season for them.”

Last year, the market welcomed 2,000 visitors and raised £50,000 for the charity.

The web shop has been well received but Connie said: “There’s no doubt that as soon as we can repeat our Christmas fair we will definitely do that because this is a lot more than just coming and buying. A lot of people really look forward to this tradition that they have been a part of for many, many years.”

Visit https://danskkfukwebshop.co.uk/

READ MORE: Shop Local: Eco-friendly family business urges Christmas tree customers to rent

READ MORE: Shop Local: Graduate’s Christmas decoration craft sets