Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hampstead carjacking: Homeowner on NW3 street where Arsenal stars were attacked has been 'targeted five times'

PUBLISHED: 14:39 26 July 2019

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

After two Arsenal footballers were victims of a carjacking in Hampstead yesterday, a homeowner in Platt's Lane, where the incident happened, said they had themselves been targeted five times and even had a knife held to his kneck.

The property owner, who chose not to be named, said he had a knife held to his neck in one incident, and called for police to "pull their finger out" after a spate of crimes in the area.

Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors in the road shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

"I've been done five times myself," he said "I had a knife held to my neck at midday at the traffic lights, I was physically thrown in a bus lane at 6.30am when I was coming out of my office - the list goes on and on.

"The last time (it happened) I was at the property," he added.

The man, who no longer resides at the house, said he was "targeted" and did not think the incident with the footballers was linked as his attackers were arrested and "went down for 16 years".

You may also want to watch:

However, he said the attacks were "all in the Hampstead area" and added that he drives "very high profile" cars with "very, very personalised number plates".

"I think it's about time the police pulled their finger out and started to protect people who are entitled to protection," he said.

"The situation has gone too far and I don't believe the police can ever get on top of this situation, it's out of control."

A video of Thursday's incident which has been circulated on social media shows the moment Kolasinac jumped out of a car to confront the masked aggressors, after they had pulled alongside the car on mopeds.

Following news coverage of the attack, Kolasinac tweeted a picture of the pair smiling, adding: "Think we're fine."

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers."

An Arsenal spokesman said: "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."

Most Read

Police called to Parliament Hill Lido to deal with scuffles as tempers flare over queuing

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Most Read

Police called to Parliament Hill Lido to deal with scuffles as tempers flare over queuing

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

15 arrests over violent Hampstead burglaries as neighbours consider hiring private security

Lyndhurst Terrace in Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

West Hampstead pilates teacher gets suspended sentence for £35k fraud

Rhiann Keys. Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in broad daylight in Camden High Street

Camden High Street looking towards Camden Market

Parliament Hill Lido likely to close early today as Britain could break hottest temperature record

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day. Picture: City of London Corporation

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Women get friendly action underway against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal (pic: Wu's Photography).

Watford under-23s up next for Wingate; Haringey enjoy Wood test

Wingate & Finchley are unable to force the ball home against Chalford St Peter (pic: Martin Addison).

Man critically injured in hospital after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

Hampstead carjacking: Homeowner on NW3 street where Arsenal stars were attacked has been ‘targeted five times’

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Mesut Ozil. Kolasinac fought off two men wielding knives after he and Arsenal teammate Ozil were confronted by masked aggressors on Platts Lane, Hampstead. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

St John’s Wood stabbing: Two arrested as police link killing with Queen’s Park knife attack

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists