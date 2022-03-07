Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Hampstead carer's fundraiser to help African students in Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:28 PM March 7, 2022
Oluwasegun Ojebiyi at a gala supporting Ukraine in Trafalgar Square on March 5

Oluwasegun Ojebiyi at a gala supporting Ukraine in Trafalgar Square on March 6 - Credit: Linda Grove

A Hampstead carer has set up a fundraiser and Whatsapp group to support international students stuck in Ukraine.

Oluwasegun Ojebiyi, a qualified solicitor from Nigeria, works part-time as a carer for a Hampstead family while doing freelance legal jobs.

The 31-year-old's campaign for Ukraine arises from an organisation he previously set up to raise awareness of climate change in Nigeria.

Ukraine has been under siege since Vladimir Putin's Russia invaded on February 23, with more than 1.5 million people reported to have fled the country.

There has been widespread reporting of people of colour being turned away at the borders.

Olu has connected with students trapped in the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy.

"We all know what's happening to Black international students in Ukraine, but the fact is that most of the attention is not focussed on them," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 No injuries reported after fire damages East Finchley flat
  2. 2 Wanted: Four jailed, two others sought after violent robberies, burglaries
  3. 3 North London: Where to give money and donations for Ukraine
  1. 4 The Batman review: 'A distinct identity – but the Christopher Nolan blueprint'
  2. 5 Abbey Road Studios and Paul McCartney show support for Ukraine
  3. 6 Covid patient numbers in north London drop to pre-Christmas levels
  4. 7 Russian oligarch owner of Highgate mansion sanctioned after Ukraine invasion
  5. 8 'There to have a soirée': Police patrol for couples 'parking up for sex'
  6. 9 Traffic queues as roadworks carried out in Highgate Hill
  7. 10 Muswell Hill pupil wins national writing competition

"Most of them are now stranded and they are not able to access basic needs, like food or clothes, because of the harsh weather.

"I set up a fundraising campaign to gather funds and send it directly to the students in Ukraine.

"I've been able to get in contact with one of them, but to be honest, the news is not really encouraging, it's really sad, so disheartening. 

Oluwasegun Ojebiyi with other anti war activists in Trafalgar Square 

Oluwasegun Ojebiyi with other anti war activists in Trafalgar Square - Credit: Linda Grove

Olu added: "I follow the news and saw Black students facing discrimination at the back of the line.

"Imagine you are coming from a war zone and you're trying to get to safety and while you are there you are not safe. 

"International students are walking to a safe place and could die in the process.

"They have no family and they are stranded, and I just feel it's truly urgent to reach out to people who are willing to help who have good hearts to support this campaign."

He said he is pushing his campaign to fellow students studying in the UK and contacts in his home country.

"In my own capacity I'm linking up with my team back home, we are trying to create awareness on Facebook," he said.

He has created a Whatsapp group and is sending the link to international students "so we have a common group and we can easily relate to them more". 

"It's so disheartening. The governments of African countries are not being proactive enough.

"They are stranded, going forward they need as much help as they can get."

To donate visit: https://fundly.com/financial-support-for-international-students-in-ukraine

Charity Fundraiser
Hampstead News
Camden News
Ukraine

Don't Miss

Protesters in Whitehall, outside Downing Street, supporting Ukraine following the Russian invasion

There With You | Opinion

'Ukraine invasion: Support the Red Cross's emergency appeal'

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Mazlum Sigirtmac, Colin Richmond and Jake Corbett are among the north London offenders who were jailed last month

London Live News

Jailed: North London offenders locked up in February

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Tony's Pita in Swiss Cottage won first place at the British Kebab Awards

London Live News

North London kebab shops voted best in UK

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Since taking over the Harringay Arms in July 2021, Clay has introduced regular entertainment including music and drag shows

Pubs

'Everybody helps everybody, and it’s brilliant’: How the Harringay Arms...

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon