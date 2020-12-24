Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Festive fun at Hampstead kids camp, though Santa can't visit

Sam Volpe

Published: 11:07 AM December 24, 2020   
Children with the festive craft creations at Camp Beaumont at the UCS Sports Ground.

Children with the festive craft creations at Camp Beaumont at the UCS Sports Ground. - Credit: Camp Beaumont

The UCS Hampstead sportsground played host to a special, socially-distanced kids camp during the first week of the Christmas holidays. 

Camp Beaumont has been running activities for children in north London for 40 years and, despite the move into tier 4, this has continued - with the necessary social distancing measures in place. 

Kids between three and 16 were able to take part in a range of crafts, sports games and other creative activities, though Santa was unable to visit due to the tightened restrictions. The camp activities are able to operate under tier 4 restrictions as it is a childcare service.

Jof Gaughan, executive director at Camp Beaumont, said: “This year has been tough on everyone, but we’re hoping our winter camps will help children  make new friends, try something new and feel excited to experience the magic of Christmas, in whatever form it may take."

