Hampstead businessman hopes to raise £1m towards scholarships for under-represented young people

Ric Lewis, founder of The Black Heart Foundation. Picture: Submitted by Ric Lewis Archant

A Hampstead businessman is hoping to match-fund £500,000 to raise £1,000,000 and expand a scholarship programme for under-represented young people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ric Lewis, founder of The Black Heart Foundation and executive chairman of Tristan Capital Partners, has promised to match all donations to the Each Day Every Day campaign, which was launched on July 8.

It has already raised £250,000, adding up to £500,000 with the match funding, which The Black Heart Foundation will use towards doubling the number of young people in its Black Heart Scholarship Programme from 100 to 200.

This programme provides gap-funding for those who would otherwise not be able to achieve their potential in further or higher education.

READ MORE: Councillor calls for Haringey’s own review into Covid-19 impact on BAME commnunities and demands Met Police improves

The campaign has been supported by sports stars Matt Dawson, Michael Vaughan, Shane Warne, Kevin Pietersen, Jamie Redknapp and John Terry, and presenter DJ Spoony.

Ric said: “I am so grateful for the positive response to our Each Day Every Day campaign and what we’ve achieved in just a few short days.

You may also want to watch:

“I want to thank everyone who has donated so far. Your generosity is testament to how much we all want to walk the walk when it comes to tackling inequality and advancing economic empowerment and diversity in our society.”

Eighty five per cent of students who have benefitted from the programme are from Black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

They have studied at 57 academic institutions in the UK, including Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, Bristol, Loughborough, the Aer Lingus flight school and the Urdang Academy of performing arts in London.

“Our invitation remains wide open to everyone to give whatever they can afford, little or large, to make the change we want in our world,” Ric said.

“Your money will help us supercharge our efforts so that we can help 100 more young, talented, ambitious people in the UK fulfil their educational dreams.

“In providing them with a scholarship, we hope to expand their aspiration bubble and change their lives for the better.”

View the fundraiser at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/eachdayeveryday or text 70085 with BLACKHEART5 to donate £5 or BLACKHEART10 to donate £10.

Join the discussion at Ham&High Facebook page