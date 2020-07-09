Search

Hampstead boy, 12, harbours dreams of designing film character after lockdown drawings

PUBLISHED: 17:15 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 09 July 2020

Frankie Chainey, 12, has spent his lockdown drawing and desiging cartoon characters. Picture: Bear Draws

Frankie Chainey, 12, has spent his lockdown drawing and desiging cartoon characters. Picture: Bear Draws

Archant

A 12-year-old boy from Hampstead is dreaming of designing a Pixar movie character – after using his free time in lockdown to develop his drawings.

Frankie designing at home. Picture: Bear DrawsFrankie designing at home. Picture: Bear Draws

Frankie Chainey, a Year 7 pupil from the King Alfred School, has spent his past months in the pandemic drawing illustrations inspired by cartoon and manga characters, sharing his drawings on his website and Instagram - Bear Draws.

You may also want to watch:

Working from his Hampstead home, Frankie, nicknamed Bear, has been paid for his first job – to design a wrap for a laptop cover.

Frankie told this newspaper: “I’ve been into character designing since I was little and I’ve watched loads of Youtubers who do it digitally, so I thought I wanted to give it a go.

One of Bear Draws' characters - jinx. Picture: Bear DrawsOne of Bear Draws' characters - jinx. Picture: Bear Draws

“Drawing and character design is what I want to do when I grow up – something I enjoy and love.

“My goal in life is to do character design for a Pixar movie, so I can have one of my own characters well known and worldwide.”

