Dates confirmed for Hampstead BID ballot

Published: 6:04 PM March 18, 2021 Updated: 6:08 PM March 18, 2021

The result will be revealed on July 30

Votes will be cast in July to decide whether to retain the Hampstead Business Improvement District (BID).

Ballot papers will be sent out on June 26 and have to be returned by July 29. The result will be announced on July 30.

Businesses that would pay a compulsory levy to the Hampstead BID, which aims to promote local commerce, will vote on whether to continue the scheme for another five years.

Manager Marcos Gold told the Ham&High that fewer businesses would have to pay the levy this time around.

He also said businesses would pay less, as the multiplier used to determine how much traders pay, based on their rateable value, would reduce from the 1.5% it is currently.

The BID has faced strong opposition from some Hampstead businesses which feel the levy is imposed without benefit to the area.

The manifesto for the scheme's new proposal will be published in April.

Preparations for the vote, organised by Camden Council, will begin next week. Voter nomination forms, notice of ballot, and ballot papers will all be sent out by post.

Notice of ballot will be sent on June 1.