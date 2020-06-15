Back in business: Hampstead and Highgate shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 18:08 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 15 June 2020
Polly Hancock
Shops across Hampstead and Highgate threw back open their doors on Monday for the first time in three months.
Following the latest round of lockdown easing, non-essential shops returned to trade on June 15 including clothes retailers, booksellers, tailors and shoe shops.
Despite the excitement, the shops will appear different than they did pre-pandemic due to social distancing measures.
In Hampstead, Cubs children’s shoe shop in Heath Street has introduced an appointment-only system; given staff face masks; limited the number of customers at any one time to one parent and one child; instilled fitting screens and provided hand sanitiser.
Cubs owner of 15 years Jenny Ho told the Ham&High she was “nervous” but “relieved” to be back in business.
“The customers have been really understanding – people realise how things have changed now.
“I am so pleased to reopen and see all of the customers again who are very supportive and understanding.
“It has been a very good day.”
You may also want to watch:
In Highgate, WCD interiors owner Avril Castellazzo said its prolonged period of closure had provided a welcome chance to “reflect”.
Avril said: “I think lockdown either inspired or paralysed people.
“For us it was inspiring in that we’ve had that time that you just don’t normally get in retail to sit back and change the way we work so that we now have a much more intimate relationship with customers than we used to.”
Avril added: “Today has been great - everyone’s been really positive.”
Justin Kowbel and David Caldana, founders of cookware shop Borough Kitchen, said they were “delighted to be back in action” on Hampstead High Street.
They called the shop’s new safety measures “thorough” to ensure customers feel safe.
The business partners said: “We also took the time to spruce up the store and add some new products, including gorgeous tableware for summer.
“Thank you to our Hampstead customers who supported us online while we were closed. We are excited to see you again.”
On Monday, other shops in Hampstead and Highgate also reopened such as Exclusivo, Grazyna, Highgate Bookshop and Scamp & Dude.
More are expected to follow in the coming weeks.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.