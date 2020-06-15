Gallery

Back in business: Hampstead and Highgate shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Florist Janet Burgess reopens Village Flowers in Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock Polly Hancock

Shops across Hampstead and Highgate threw back open their doors on Monday for the first time in three months.

Sales assistant Rose at the door of the reopened Scamp & Dude in Highgate High Street. The shop's window features 'Beaming Bob' by 11-year-old Poppy - the winner of the shop's lockdown art competition. Beaming Bob has the superpower of cheering people up. Picture: Polly Hancock Sales assistant Rose at the door of the reopened Scamp & Dude in Highgate High Street. The shop's window features 'Beaming Bob' by 11-year-old Poppy - the winner of the shop's lockdown art competition. Beaming Bob has the superpower of cheering people up. Picture: Polly Hancock

Following the latest round of lockdown easing, non-essential shops returned to trade on June 15 including clothes retailers, booksellers, tailors and shoe shops.

Despite the excitement, the shops will appear different than they did pre-pandemic due to social distancing measures.

In Hampstead, Cubs children’s shoe shop in Heath Street has introduced an appointment-only system; given staff face masks; limited the number of customers at any one time to one parent and one child; instilled fitting screens and provided hand sanitiser.

Cubs owner of 15 years Jenny Ho told the Ham&High she was “nervous” but “relieved” to be back in business.

Zdenka Ivankova (left) and owner Jenny Ho at Cubs shoe shop donned in PPE and the newly installed fitting screen, Heath Street. Picture: Polly Hancock Zdenka Ivankova (left) and owner Jenny Ho at Cubs shoe shop donned in PPE and the newly installed fitting screen, Heath Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

“The customers have been really understanding – people realise how things have changed now.

“I am so pleased to reopen and see all of the customers again who are very supportive and understanding.

“It has been a very good day.”

In Highgate, WCD interiors owner Avril Castellazzo said its prolonged period of closure had provided a welcome chance to “reflect”.

Avril said: “I think lockdown either inspired or paralysed people.

“For us it was inspiring in that we’ve had that time that you just don’t normally get in retail to sit back and change the way we work so that we now have a much more intimate relationship with customers than we used to.”

Avril added: “Today has been great - everyone’s been really positive.”

WCD interiors owner Avril Castellazzo outside her shop in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Polly Hancock WCD interiors owner Avril Castellazzo outside her shop in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Justin Kowbel and David Caldana, founders of cookware shop Borough Kitchen, said they were “delighted to be back in action” on Hampstead High Street.

They called the shop’s new safety measures “thorough” to ensure customers feel safe.

The business partners said: “We also took the time to spruce up the store and add some new products, including gorgeous tableware for summer.

“Thank you to our Hampstead customers who supported us online while we were closed. We are excited to see you again.”

A sale sign being put up in Trilogy, Heath Street. Picture: Polly Hancock A sale sign being put up in Trilogy, Heath Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

On Monday, other shops in Hampstead and Highgate also reopened such as Exclusivo, Grazyna, Highgate Bookshop and Scamp & Dude.

More are expected to follow in the coming weeks.