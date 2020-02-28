Hampstead and Highgate's five most expensive homes: £30m Primrose Hill property leads the way
PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 February 2020
Archant
A £30 million property topped the five most expensive homes sold across Hampstead and Highgate in 2019.
Land registry figures show Building 1, 7 Erskine Road, was sold for the princely sum in March last year, leading the pack in NW3 and N6 ahead of other handsomely priced houses.
5-17 Haverstock Hill was second at £20.4m, sold on August 15.
17 Wadham Gardens, meanwhile, attracted a stately £13m figure for the five bed, detached luxury home in Primrose Hill.
The multi-million pound mansion holds four bathrooms, three reception rooms, a state-of-the-art home cinema and an indoor swimming pool.
25 Bracknell Gardens, in West Hampstead - with seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and six reception rooms, ran not far behind, selling at a cool £11.5m.
Lastly, in fifth place, Gardnor House, in Gardnor Road, which has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms, recouped £10.8m for the leafy Hampstead manor.
Elsewhere, 11 Constable Close was sold for £6.5m.