Search

Advanced search

Hampstead and Highgate's five most expensive homes: £30m Primrose Hill property leads the way

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 February 2020

17 Wadham Gardens sold for £13m last October. Picture: Google Maps

17 Wadham Gardens sold for £13m last October. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A £30 million property topped the five most expensive homes sold across Hampstead and Highgate in 2019.

11 Constable Close was sold in 2019 for £6.5m. Picture: Glentree11 Constable Close was sold in 2019 for £6.5m. Picture: Glentree

Land registry figures show Building 1, 7 Erskine Road, was sold for the princely sum in March last year, leading the pack in NW3 and N6 ahead of other handsomely priced houses.

5-17 Haverstock Hill was second at £20.4m, sold on August 15.

You may also want to watch:

17 Wadham Gardens, meanwhile, attracted a stately £13m figure for the five bed, detached luxury home in Primrose Hill.

The multi-million pound mansion holds four bathrooms, three reception rooms, a state-of-the-art home cinema and an indoor swimming pool.

25 Bracknell Gardens, in West Hampstead - with seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and six reception rooms, ran not far behind, selling at a cool £11.5m.

Lastly, in fifth place, Gardnor House, in Gardnor Road, which has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms, recouped £10.8m for the leafy Hampstead manor.

Elsewhere, 11 Constable Close was sold for £6.5m.

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Fourth coronavirus patient admitted to the Royal Free Hospital, ‘no risk’ to other patients says NHS trust

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

“You don’t know how happy I am’: Belsize Park launderette saved as Camden Council rejects planning application

Launderette manager Celia King (left) with happy customers. Picture: Russell Bentley

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

Most Read

‘A sleeping vale of sanctuary’: The abandoned Highgate station now home to bats

The station was set to be part of the Northern Heights project. Picture: TfL from London Transport Museums collection

Fourth coronavirus patient admitted to the Royal Free Hospital, ‘no risk’ to other patients says NHS trust

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

“You don’t know how happy I am’: Belsize Park launderette saved as Camden Council rejects planning application

Launderette manager Celia King (left) with happy customers. Picture: Russell Bentley

Empty shops in Crouch End: ‘Challenging environment’ sees vacancies rise, but ‘no reason to panic yet’

What can we make of a rise of empty shops in Crouch End? Picture: Sam Volpe/Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead and Highgate’s five most expensive homes: £30m Primrose Hill property leads the way

17 Wadham Gardens sold for £13m last October. Picture: Google Maps

Dream Hampstead home demolished and a vitamin C shortage: This week’s Ham&High 15 years ago

The Ham&High in 2005. Picture: Ham&High

Why the Gooner Fanzine must be saved so Arsenal fans have a voice

The Save the Gooner campaign is up and running. Picture: The Gooner Fanzine

Arsenal’s Greek tragedy must be vital learning curve

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a missed chance during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Kane ‘ahead of schedule’ for Tottenham return

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball
Drive 24