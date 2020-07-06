Search

‘We’re back doing what we do best’: Hampstead and Highgate pubs and restaurants reopen on Super Saturday

PUBLISHED: 14:38 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 06 July 2020

Customers outside The Gatehouse in Highgate Village. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Hampstead and Highgate’s pubs and restaurants welcomed punters and diners back for the first time in more than three months on ‘Super Saturday’.

Landlord Jimmy McGrath joins customers for a pint inside King William IV in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Polly HancockLandlord Jimmy McGrath joins customers for a pint inside King William IV in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

July 4 saw boozers and eateries reopen with social distancing measures following the latest round of lockdown easing.

While crowds were often manageable with Saturday’s weather largely overcast, pubs and restaurants were relieved to see familiar faces back in the fold following the Covid-19 pandemic which left many fearing for their future.

David Campbell, general manager of Highgate’s Gatehouse pub, said it was “excellent” to be serving customers and pulling pints once again - “back doing what we do best”, he told the Ham&High.

“It was excellent,” he said. “It is fantastic to be back open serving the community because we are a real community pub.

Staff reopen The Wrestlers on North Road Highgate. Picture: Polly HancockStaff reopen The Wrestlers on North Road Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock

“The nicest thing is having the staff back in, for sure. Secondly, seeing all the regular faces, all the people we have missed so much over the last three months.

“It was great to see our regulars back and everyone was really happy.”

Down the road, The Wrestlers was equally upbeat about the return to a sense of a normal.

The pub’s assistant manager Hannah Gardiner said she was particularly happy to welcome their elderly customers, who despite being at greater risk of Covid-19, felt safe and secure back in their local.

Belsize Village's streatery where customers are being served alfresco. Picture: Belsize Village Business AssociationBelsize Village's streatery where customers are being served alfresco. Picture: Belsize Village Business Association

On social distancing, Hannah said: “It was absolutely fine, people were very sensible.”

Over in Hampstead, King William IV’s owner Jimmy McGrath said it was “busy as ever” on Saturday, but that Sunday - despite the upturn in weather - didn’t match the opening day’s rush.

He told this newspaper: “Everyone was so pleased and everyone played to the game on social distancing. It all worked extremely well.

“We’re just looking forward to getting back to normal.”

The weekend also saw in the opening of Belsize’s ‘streatery’, where restaurants and cafes are serving customers on outdoor tables alfresco-style.

Robert Stephenson-Padron, Belsize Village Business Association’s co-coordinator, said many restaurants had sold out despite the “poor weather” and that visitors were “joyous”.

He said: “It was heartwarming to see Belsize Village reopen vibrantly and safely after these months of isolation due to the pandemic.”

The Coffee Cup. Picture: Polly HancockThe Coffee Cup. Picture: Polly Hancock

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

‘We’re back doing what we do best’: Hampstead and Highgate pubs and restaurants reopen on Super Saturday

