Photos: Christmas festivities around Hampstead and Highgate
Families around Hampstead and Highgate were treated to some Christmas magic over the weekend.
At St Michael’s Church children and parents enjoyed nativity-themed crafts including Christingle oranges, cards, baubles, biscuits and cups.
At Lauderdale House Father Christmas paid a special visit to see children for the annual Santa’s Grotto.
At Hampstead Community Centre those in need of buying some festive presents were treated to a special Christmas-themed market.
The event involving vintage and “pre-loved” clothes, run by Amanda Wright, is hosted on the second Sunday of every month.
And at Muswell Hillbilly the brewery hosted the Avenue Mews Christmas carols, featuring the London Metropolitan Brass Band.
Rev Matt Lunn from Muswell Hill Methodist Church said it was good to “raise a glass to the true meaning of Christmas”.
