Photos: Christmas festivities around Hampstead and Highgate

Michael Boniface

Published: 8:00 AM December 15, 2021
At Lauderdale House - Eve (7), Helena (5) and mum Andrea Bara-Bara meet Father Christmas

At Lauderdale House - Eve (7), Helena (5) and mum Andrea Bara-Bara meet Father Christmas - Credit: Polly Hancock

Families around Hampstead and Highgate were treated to some Christmas magic over the weekend.  

At St Michael’s Church children and parents enjoyed nativity-themed crafts including Christingle oranges, cards, baubles, biscuits and cups.

"Messy Christingle" at St Michael's Church in Highgate on December 12

"Messy Christingle" at St Michael's Church in Highgate on December 12 - Credit: Polly Hancock

At Lauderdale House Father Christmas paid a special visit to see children for the annual Santa’s Grotto.

From left: Father Christmas, Lauderdale House volunteer Liz, Ken the elf and Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives

From left: Father Christmas, Lauderdale House volunteer Liz, Ken the elf and Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives - Credit: Polly Hancock

At Hampstead Community Centre those in need of buying some festive presents were treated to a special Christmas-themed market. 

The event involving vintage and “pre-loved” clothes, run by Amanda Wright, is hosted on the second Sunday of every month.

Clothes market at Hampstead Community Centre

Stall holders from left: Daisy Hardy, Catherine MacGregor, Carolyn Williams, Boo, organiser Amanda Wright, Fatima Valdes and Kirsten Goode - Credit: Polly Hancock

And at Muswell Hillbilly the brewery hosted the Avenue Mews Christmas carols, featuring the London Metropolitan Brass Band. 

Rev Matt Lunn from Muswell Hill Methodist Church said it was good to “raise a glass to the true meaning of Christmas”.

Christmas carols at Muswell Hillbilly

Christmas carols at Muswell Hillbilly - Credit: Muswell Hillbilly

The Cantillon family meeting Santa. From left: mum Andrea, Tadhg (10), dad Tim, and front Niamh (8)

The Cantillon family meeting Santa. From left: mum Andrea, Tadhg (10), dad Tim, and front Niamh (8) - Credit: Polly Hancock

Vintage clothes market at Hampstead Community Centre on December 12. Stall holder Kirsten Goode

Vintage clothes market at Hampstead Community Centre on December 12. Stall holder Kirsten Goode - Credit: Polly Hancock

"Messy Christingle" at St Michael's Church in Highgate on December 12

"Messy Christingle" at St Michael's Church in Highgate on December 12 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Christmas carols at Muswell Hillbilly

Christmas carols at Muswell Hillbilly - Credit: Muswell Hillbilly

Chilean bakery Lady Manjar founder Fatima Valdes and assistant Jamie Burgaz with cakes and coffee

Chilean bakery Lady Manjar founder Fatima Valdes and assistant Jamie Burgaz with cakes and coffee - Credit: Polly Hancock

