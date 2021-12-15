Photos: Christmas festivities around Hampstead and Highgate

Gallery

At Lauderdale House - Eve (7), Helena (5) and mum Andrea Bara-Bara meet Father Christmas - Credit: Polly Hancock

Families around Hampstead and Highgate were treated to some Christmas magic over the weekend.

At St Michael’s Church children and parents enjoyed nativity-themed crafts including Christingle oranges, cards, baubles, biscuits and cups.

"Messy Christingle" at St Michael's Church in Highgate on December 12 - Credit: Polly Hancock

At Lauderdale House Father Christmas paid a special visit to see children for the annual Santa’s Grotto.

From left: Father Christmas, Lauderdale House volunteer Liz, Ken the elf and Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives - Credit: Polly Hancock

At Hampstead Community Centre those in need of buying some festive presents were treated to a special Christmas-themed market.

The event involving vintage and “pre-loved” clothes, run by Amanda Wright, is hosted on the second Sunday of every month.

Stall holders from left: Daisy Hardy, Catherine MacGregor, Carolyn Williams, Boo, organiser Amanda Wright, Fatima Valdes and Kirsten Goode - Credit: Polly Hancock

And at Muswell Hillbilly the brewery hosted the Avenue Mews Christmas carols, featuring the London Metropolitan Brass Band.

Rev Matt Lunn from Muswell Hill Methodist Church said it was good to “raise a glass to the true meaning of Christmas”.

Christmas carols at Muswell Hillbilly - Credit: Muswell Hillbilly

The Cantillon family meeting Santa. From left: mum Andrea, Tadhg (10), dad Tim, and front Niamh (8) - Credit: Polly Hancock

Vintage clothes market at Hampstead Community Centre on December 12. Stall holder Kirsten Goode - Credit: Polly Hancock

"Messy Christingle" at St Michael's Church in Highgate on December 12 - Credit: Polly Hancock

Christmas carols at Muswell Hillbilly - Credit: Muswell Hillbilly