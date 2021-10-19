Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

'You're welcome here': Best pals, 12, make care packages for Afghan refugees

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 1:20 PM October 19, 2021    Updated: 1:28 PM October 19, 2021
Jessie and Sophie want Afghan refugees to know they are welcome in the UK

Jessie and Sophie want to help refugees from Afghanistan resettle in the UK - Credit: Family handout

Two 12-year-old best friends are fundraising to help Afghan refugees resettle in the UK.

Jessie, from Hampstead, and Sophie, from Highgate, want to show refugees from Afghanistan – many who have fled poverty and violence – that they are welcome in this country.

After witnessing some of the scenes on social media, Jessie and Sophie are now compiling care packages made up of day-to-day essentials including sanitary and hygiene products such as soaps, shower gels, toothbrushes and hairbrushes. 

With the help of the charity Sebby’s corner, the care packages will be given to refugees to help them feel at home.

Jessie and Sophie want Afghan refugees to know they are welcome in the UK

- Credit: Family handout

“It doesn’t matter what their background is, where they come from, what they look like, they're welcome in our country,” Sophie said.  

You may also want to watch:

The pals said it was heartbreaking to see children of similar ages to themselves left in precarious positions. 

“It can start by one person making a difference until the whole world changes,” Sophie added. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Guilty: Kentish Town man convicted of murdering Jack Ampadu
  2. 2 Famous Hampstead Heath love swan Mrs Newbie dies
  3. 3 Man, 26, stabbed in Camden 'fight'
  1. 4 'Feels like a runway': Hampstead residents call for LED lamp post change
  2. 5 David Amess murder: Met searches London addresses
  3. 6 'Heart of the community': Muswell Hill Library celebrates 90 years
  4. 7 West Hampstead Women's Institute celebrates 10-year milestone
  5. 8 Tributes paid to Primrose Hill mother-of-four as fundraiser launched
  6. 9 Gay music hall icon Fred Barnes to be honoured with Maida Vale plaque
  7. 10 'Victim-blaming': Disabled woman fears leaving flat after neighbour's abuse

Jessie said: “It just feels so sad knowing people my age and younger are going through that.   

“They should be welcomed as any other person,” the 12-year-old added.

Jessie and Sophie want Afghan refugees to know they are welcome in the UK

- Credit: Family handout

The friends have so far raised more than £5,500, helping them compile around 250 care packages over the October half term.  

Abi, Sophie’s mum, said the fundraiser is an important part of the girls’ development. In December Jessie and Sophie will have their bat mitzvah.  

“The whole point of the bat mitzvah is to get to a point in their young lives where they realise that actually there's a big wide world out there.  

“They've got to start thinking of others and other causes and people who are less fortunate than themselves – and that's what the girls have done.”  

On behalf of Jessie’s mum Sara, Abi added: “They’re both really lovely girls full of compassion and kindness. We're really, really proud of them.”

Jessie and Sophie want Afghan refugees to know they are welcome in the UK

- Credit: Family handout

On August 17 the government agreed to welcome up to 20,000 Afghan refugees in the UK, including 5,000 this year.   

The move followed a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, as the Taliban took control of the country where the UK and the US deployed troops since 2001.  

Councils across the UK have pledged to rehome Afghan refugees including local authorities in London such as Camden and Haringey.  

To donate to Jessie and Sophie’s fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-jessie-sophie-support-the-afghan-refugees

Charity Fundraiser
Hampstead News
Highgate News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Laine wants to convert the old Le Pain Quotidien into a pub

Pubs

The Outsider: Residents take aim at plans for high street pub

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Skye

Hampstead Heath

'Forever grateful': Community steps up after man's dog dies on the Heath

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Nicole Hurley was stabbed to death

Knife Crime

Man charged with murder of Nicole Hurley in Primrose Hill

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Brian Leveson's son Zack. Picture: Wendy Charlton

Haringey Council

'Unacceptable': Ofsted inspection reveals failures of Haringey Council SEND

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon