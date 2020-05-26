11-year-old Hampstead singer filmed for national TV advert

Lily Michaelson, 11. Picture: Submitted by Tin Man Comms Archant

A Hampstead Garden Suburb girl has been broadcast singing her heart out in a national TV advert.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children in the Virgin Media advert. Picture: Virgin Media Children in the Virgin Media advert. Picture: Virgin Media

Lily Michaelson, 11, was filmed singing Starship’s track Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now for a Virgin Media advert. It features 30 youngsters, aged seven to 14, in The Avenues Youth Project or the Capital Children’s Choir, where Lily sings.

You may also want to watch:

She is in Year 6 at Channing School in Highgate and has performed at Paul McCartney’s O2 gigs and at Wembley Stadium. “I couldn’t be prouder of the children and how they embraced the opportunity to create this special film,” said Rachel Santesso, founder of the Capital Children’s Choir.

“It was a good, positive distraction for many of them who are really missing their friends and are trying to adjust to life in lockdown. It has been something really exciting for them to focus on and was a fascinating experience trying to direct them all via video and audio virtually, but of course they absolutely took it in their stride.”

Executive director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media Cilesta Van Doorn said: “Seeing how everyone, in particular children, are adjusting to lockdown is truly inspiring and this is exactly why we wanted our next film to embrace the nation’s spirit through the voices of these incredible, resilient kids.”