Search

Advanced search

11-year-old Hampstead singer filmed for national TV advert

PUBLISHED: 14:05 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 26 May 2020

Lily Michaelson, 11. Picture: Submitted by Tin Man Comms

Lily Michaelson, 11. Picture: Submitted by Tin Man Comms

Archant

A Hampstead Garden Suburb girl has been broadcast singing her heart out in a national TV advert.

Children in the Virgin Media advert. Picture: Virgin MediaChildren in the Virgin Media advert. Picture: Virgin Media

Lily Michaelson, 11, was filmed singing Starship’s track Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now for a Virgin Media advert. It features 30 youngsters, aged seven to 14, in The Avenues Youth Project or the Capital Children’s Choir, where Lily sings.

You may also want to watch:

She is in Year 6 at Channing School in Highgate and has performed at Paul McCartney’s O2 gigs and at Wembley Stadium. “I couldn’t be prouder of the children and how they embraced the opportunity to create this special film,” said Rachel Santesso, founder of the Capital Children’s Choir.

“It was a good, positive distraction for many of them who are really missing their friends and are trying to adjust to life in lockdown. It has been something really exciting for them to focus on and was a fascinating experience trying to direct them all via video and audio virtually, but of course they absolutely took it in their stride.”

Executive director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media Cilesta Van Doorn said: “Seeing how everyone, in particular children, are adjusting to lockdown is truly inspiring and this is exactly why we wanted our next film to embrace the nation’s spirit through the voices of these incredible, resilient kids.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

A previously spotted Savannah cat in Highgate. Picture: Will Newcomb.

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

A previously spotted Savannah cat in Highgate. Picture: Will Newcomb.

Primrose Hill robbery: Police appeal after delivery driver tied up during theft of expensive watches

The Audi was used to steal watches including a Cle de Cartier watch. Picture: Met Police

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Looking back: Arsenal Women win 2013 FA Cup

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) celebrates scoring a goal (pic Nigel French/PA)

Former striker Sheringham urges Spurs Harry Kane to make the most of his career

Tottenham Hotspur's Teddy Sheringham (left) in action against Everton's Mark Pembridge during the FA Barclaycard Premiership game at Goodison Park, Liverpool (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Orient CEO Macklin heaps praise on Spurs Harry Kane for teaming up with the club

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new third shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Coronavirus: Ball shining rule ‘will give batsmen advantage’

Australia's Mitchell Starc during a nets session

North London councils working with government on coronavirus tracing system

Local authorities will be helping the government to develop the track and trace system. Picture: Dannt Lawson/ PA
Drive 24