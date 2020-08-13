Ham&High online forum: Let’s talk about planning

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:47 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 13 August 2020

Residential streets in Muswell Hill. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Residential streets in Muswell Hill. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

The Ham&High is holding a live online forum on Monday August 24 to discuss planning and development, the government’s proposed reforms and the situation in north London.

The government this month launched its plans to overhaul the planning process, aiming to “streamline” and “cut red tape” for the “outdated” system.

Critics of ‘Planning for the Future’ say it would lead to poor-quality homes and that it amounts to a “developers’ charter”.

A government consultation is open until October 29 at www.gov.uk/government/consultations/planning-for-the-future.

The Ham&High would like to invite residents, planning experts, developers, councillors, architects, housing campaigners and anyone else who is interested to our event on Zoom on Monday, August 24 at 5.30pm.

To take part, simply make sure you have access to the Zoom app and send an email to reporter sam.volpe@archant.co.uk and we’ll send you a link on the day. We hope to see you there.

