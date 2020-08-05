Ham&High to host online volunteering forum

Hornsey foodbank helpers including volunteer Katrin Hood, Hornsey councillors Dana Carlin, Elin Weston and Adam Jogee, and Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

On Monday, August 10 the Ham&High is hosting a Zoom discussion for volunteers, community groups, service users and other residents about the current situation in north London.

“We have reached the limit of what we can do to open up society,” chief medical officer Chris Whitty said last week as the government put the breaks on our emergence from lockdown.

It is clear from the scientists that we are still in this pandemic and it is clear from businesses that we are in a recession.

What we hear from the volunteers who have spent the last four and a half months doing amazing work, helping people in their communities, is that there are many of families in need of help, with more people finding themselves struggling as jobs are lost.

We’re hosting an online event on Monday, August 10 to discuss the situation for north London’s groups and the people they help.

The threat of a second wave of Covid-19 still very real and we want to hear from people in the community who have been supported over these months, volunteers, community organisers, healthcare professionals and anyone else who wants to join the discussion.

It will be a fairly free-flowing chat about the issues faced.

To join us on Monday, August 10 at 5.30pm, simply drop an email to sam.volpe@archant.co.uk and we’ll send you a Zoom link and password that lunchtime.