Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Survey: Help us shape the future of the Ham&High

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 6:26 PM April 25, 2021   
The City viewed from the top of Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath

The City viewed from the top of Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

In recent weeks we have given the Ham&High newspaper a new look, while also launching our new mobile phone app.

Now we're asking for our readers' views to help shape our future.

We want to better understand how you consume your news, and what you want to read about.

Our readers and advertisers are a huge part of the communities we serve and our role is to support and reflect your passions, interests and needs – while reporting on the news. 

We’re always looking to improve and provide the best read possible, so we’re asking for your help to do that by completing our survey – Your Paper, Your Voice

André Langlois, editor

You may also want to watch:

North London News
Hampstead News
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ivery, West Hampstead

Planning and Development | Special Report

Buyers launch legal action after £75k bill for flammable cladding

Charles Thomson

person
Where the new houses would stand in Highgate Hill

Planning and Development

Developer's plan for six houses in old pub car park in Highgate Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Finchley Road Tube station

Gun crime

Armed police search Tube at Finchley Road and find 'imitation' gun

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra House in Wood Green

Haringey Council | Exclusive

Senior councillors knew of chance to buy office block for £12m less

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus