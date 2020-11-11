Search

Ham&High Podcast: Rabbi David Mason on community, mental health and antisemitism in the Labour Party

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 November 2020

Rabbi David Mason. Picture: Muswell Hill Synagogue

Rabbi David Mason. Picture: Muswell Hill Synagogue

Archant

The rabbi of Muswell Hill Synagogue has spoken of the importance of talking about how the second national lockdown makes us feel.

Rabbi David Mason was speaking to the Ham&High Podcast and said he is proud people were able to feel safe returning to the synagogue after the first restrictions eased.

But he said: “I can see that there will be low feeling about going back into lockdown, adding to the sense of vulnerability people have had in the last six/seven/eight months.

“I think now there will be people who will be very depressed but for all of us, we’re all going to feel it a bit and I think the importance will be to find the avenues to talk about what we feel.

“I think that’s something society needs to do now, is to be able to talk to friends, spouses, whatever it is to allow us to express our feelings.”

To hear the full interview, in which we discuss how the synagogue has adapted to serve its community, as well as the recent report into antisemtitism in the Labour Party, go to https://podfollow.com/hamhigh/ or use your favoured podcast app.

Visit https://www.muswellhillsynagogue.org.uk/ for the latest from Muswell Hill Synagogue.

