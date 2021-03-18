Tom Bright on Islington Radio, Crouch End Studios and a big second album

Published: 7:00 AM March 18, 2021

"I'm a believer in 'doing', you know, just got to crack on."

A radio station, recording studios, a new record – the venues may be closed right now but Tom Bright's life has been anything but quiet during the last year.

The singer-songwriter, based in Alexandra Park, heads up Islington Radio and, with Box Media, is one of the team behind Crouch End Studios and the Archway Tavern.

He had a debut album out last year (Self-service Checkout) and this year released the single Legacy ahead of a new album.

This week on the Ham&High Podcast, Tom discusses his music adventure – working with Ed Harcourt and The Clash's Mick Jones along the way – and plans for the future.

Islington Radio was launched as a digital station in 2020, with a roster of DJs ranging from broadcaster Gail Porter to comedian Rich Wilson and singer James Walsh.

When restrictions allow, most likely in May, an Islington Radio cafe will open opposite Archway Tavern and discussions have begun about also putting on a festival in Navigator Square.

Islington Radio's cafe, waiting to open - Credit: André Langlois

There's a lot going on, and the 32-year-old is optimistic about the future.

"By this time next year it would be a monumental achievement to have Islington Radio Café flying on all cylinders, the radio transmitting from there," he said. "It would be great to be putting on regular events, and festivals and just building this creative community that we have started doing so well. So that's on the Islington Radio level.

"On 'Tom Bright' level – by the end of this year, normal life or no normal life, I will release my second album after a long string of singles, which will go on through this year.

"So, I'm a believer in 'doing', you know, just got to crack on.

"It's still a beautiful world. There are so many things that we are capable of doing. And I think humanity is going to be maybe even better for it when we come out of it. We've learnt a lot: gratitude."