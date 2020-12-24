Ham&High Podcast : A Christmas Carol by the Royale Dickens Company

Published: 2:57 PM December 24, 2020

The new Royale Dickens Company will be performing their production of A Christmas Carol from December 11-19. - Credit: Royale Dickens Company

This week's Ham&High Podcast presents a specially recorded extract from A Christmas Carol.

The Royale Dickens Company staged its debut production this month - an adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic - at The Studio Theatre at the School of the Science of Acting, in Holloway Road.

Cast members including Milo Maris as the narrator, Adam Harkin (Scrooge), Constança de Jesus (charity woman), Johan Ribbing (Bob Cratchit) and John Flóki Carlsen (Jacob Marley) recorded this extract for Ham&High Podcast listeners, supported by members of the company. It was edited by Liam Clarke and Constança de Jesus.

Although the show was cut short by Covid restrictions, streaming performances are being made available at royaledickens.co.uk

