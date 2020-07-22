New Ham&High Podcast launched with star guest Dame Esther Rantzen

Esther Rantzen after she was made a Dame by the Princess Royal at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London in 2015. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA PA Archive/PA Images

This week the Ham&High is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, bringing interviews with figures from fields including the arts, politics, the environment and the media.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Podcast2 Podcast2

Our guest for the first episode of the Ham&High Podcast is journalist and charity founder Dame Esther Rantzen, who is a long-time resident of Hampstead.

Dame Esther spoke about how Childline and The Silver Line have reacted to help people during the coronavirus crisis, turning 80, and a group of north London friends called ‘The Hamsters’, whose monthly restaurant get-togethers have become weekly Zoom calls.

“There are certain subjects we’re not allowed to talk about,” she told the Ham&High Podcast. “I make the rules and I don’t like it when we fall out so we’re not allowed to talk about Brexit of course, we’re not allowed to talk about Harry and Meghan - that produces passionate views, pro and anti which is strange.

“We have very different approaches to the lockdown. I don’t think I’m breaking confidentiality if I say that Stanley Johnson is one of our members and of his many skills, being present in one place is not one of them. In fact turn around and he’s waving at you from Greece. When there weren’t any direct flights he got there via Bulgaria.”

You may also want to watch:

For readers who do not already listen to podcasts, they are similar to radio programmes, without the need for a traditional radio station.

They are very easy to access. Simply use a podcast app on your phone so they download automatically each week, or listen directly on the internet.

Guests on future episodes include actor Michelle Collins, who made her name as Cindy in EastEnders and who recently launched an initiative to help support people in the arts, whose livelihoods have been put at risk.

Comedian Shazia Mirza speaks about moving to Hampstead, and we met Pat Venditti, programme director for Greenpeace UK.

Let us know what other guests you would like to hear on the show.

To listen to the podcast, simply search ‘Ham & High’ on the podcast app on your phone and hit ‘subscribe’ so that it downloads automatically each week.

Alternatively, just click here https://podfollow.com/hamhigh/.