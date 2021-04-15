Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
André Langlois

Published: 5:00 AM April 15, 2021   
The Ham&High is pleased to announce a day of online mental health events - with support, speakers and guidance on how to improve your wellbeing and look out for those around you.

By signing up for free for Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health, on May 21, readers can join us for live interviews and Q&As with experts, as well as panel discussions on subjects, including religion and wellbeing, and the role of comedy and laughter.

The event is in association with the mental health charity SANE, which raises awareness, provides support through a helpline and other services, and promote research; and Thrive LDN, a citywide initiative to promote wellbeing.

The full line up will be announced in the coming weeks, but among the speakers will be journalist, writer and former government communications director Alastair Campbell, talking about his book Living Better: How I Learned to Survive Depression.

A discussion about comedy, laughter and mental health will feature panellists including Rich Wilson, from Insane In the Men Brain podcast, and Tash Alexander, of Head Held High, a social enterprise which runs a motivational course called Stand Up For Yourself.

The day will include music from Young Music Makers, and sponsors for the event include Barnet Fostering.

Ham&High editor André Langlois said: "Even before the pandemic, the country faced a mental health challenge - but now it is greater than ever.

"The oft-quoted figure is that one in four of us will experience mental health problems each year - but really it is an issue which affects us all. Every one of us has someone close who is struggling, if not ourselves.

"With Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health we aim to help signpost support that is available and remind people that they are not alone."

Marjorie Wallace CBE, founder and chief executive of SANE, said: “Mental health has rarely been such an urgent issue, as over the course of the pandemic SANE has seen a significant increase in the number of people contacting us who have been triggered into deep anxiety and depression, as well as calls from those who have an existing diagnosis but are unable to receive professional support from mental health services."

She added: “We are delighted to be involved in the Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health and look forward to seeing you all next month."

