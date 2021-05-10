Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Subscribe now and get the new Ham&High mobile and tablet app

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 10:23 AM May 10, 2021   
The Ham&High print edition and tablet and phone apps

The Ham&High print edition and tablet and phone apps - Credit: Archant

Readers of the Ham&High can now get the latest news and the weekly paper direct to their phone. 

For more than 150 years the Hampstead and Highgate Express has been serving communities around Hampstead Heath. 

In recent weeks the newspaper has been revamped and relaunched. 

With new discount subscription packages you can get full access to the new app and the newspaper delivered to your home

Click here or use the ‘subscribe’ button in the top right of the screen to join us now. 

Ham&High

Ham&High - Credit: Archant

With our recent relaunch we have put a focus on longer reads and analysis on issues that matter to communities in north London.

We partnered with the Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum to launch a survey looking at what the future holds for Hampstead’s village centres. In Highgate the High Street is in many ways as healthy as ever, but great uncertainty remains.

Ham&High

Ham&High - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

We want to promote ‘opinion journalism’, not just giving voice to a variety of perspectives, but also raising important questions. Central to the Ham&High’s circulation area is Hampstead Heath, which is managed by the City of London Corporation, whose members are elected several miles away. There has been controversy in recent years around the funding of its upkeep, and in our second edition we asked whether the City is the right steward for this precious greenspace.

Speaking of our environment, it has been notable in the last year how protective people have become about trees in their neighbourhoods. With #loveourtrees we’ll be featuring “Landmark Trees of the Ham&High” and investigating the green credentials of our local authorities.
Beyond the news and the debate, we want to be a positive force.

On Friday May 21 we are hosting Ham&High: Our Community’s Mental Health, a day of panels, interviews and discussions around wellbeing, as society undergoes its Covid recovery.

André Langlois, editor

To subscribe, click here

Ham&High

Ham&High - Credit: Archant

Ham&High

Ham&High - Credit: Archant

Ham&High

Ham&High - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Highgate mental illness charity sees 'desperation' rise during Covid year
  2. 2 Revealed: The five most polluted places in Camden
  3. 3 Labour's Sadiq Khan wins London mayoral election
  1. 4 Arsenal held by Aston Villa on final day of WSL season
  2. 5 Belsize cameraman remembers Jim Henson and The Muppet Show
  3. 6 Highgate primary praises new school street scheme restricting cars
  4. 7 Graham goal gives Tottenham win at Birmingham in WSL finale
  5. 8 Owner mourns Highgate station’s beloved black cat
  6. 9 North London nurses: 1% NHS pay offer is a 'kick in the teeth'
  7. 10 Two men charged after police find 'gun, cash and drugs' in Brent Cross flat
North London News
Hampstead News
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllrs Anne Clarke and Roberto Weeden-Sanz

Local Elections 2021

London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
The closed Harry Morgan in St John's Wood

Shop Local

St John's Wood High Street traders' fears after Harry's closure

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
Drawings of the plans

Planning and Development

Planning application nears for Murphy's Yard redevelopment

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Mary Powell (left) vice-chair of the Kenwood Ladies' Pond Association with swimmer Ann Griffin

Hampstead Heath

Swimmers launch legal challenge to charges at Hampstead Heath Ponds

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus