Ham&High letters: 100 Avenue Road, buses, local shops, war graves and tackling suicide

Protesters who opposesd the demolition of 100 Avenue Road are being asked to voice their concerns again. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Ham&High readers this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Have your say on revised lorry access to 100AR site

Janine Sachs, 100 Avenue Road campaign, writes:

After a protracted legal battle we are relieved to hear that 100 Avenue Road developer Essential Living (EL) may now avoid Winchester Road and the Eton Avenue market route altogether while building its 24-storey skyscraper.

However, a new draft Construction Management Plan (CMP) is to instead send 52ft articulated lorries through the Swiss Cottage Open Space and the Parkland section near the library. The hoarding will be pushed out onto the Parkland and may also further encroach upon the main path.

These articulated lorries are massive, almost twice the size of what was originally proposed. There are serious questions of safety due to tight turning arcs required within the hoarding along the very busy public right of way path by the green and children's playground area. This is by no means the same proposal that the community proposed last year for ALL lorries to be kept to the A41 only.

Given this is a radically different CMP from what was approved, Camden's section 106 manager, Mr Renwick, assures us that there will be a new public consultation. For updates please email: saveswisscottage@icloud.com

We need extra buses on route

Maria Lindsay, Camden, writes:

I regularly use the C11 bus route.

It used to be a good service - now it's useless. The bus is overcrowded; there are too many people using it and not enough buses. They need to increase the number of buses on the route.

The contactless machine hardly works. I've had to get off a number of times because of this and charge my Oyster card up at a newsagent's only to find on it works on another route (not C11 bus).

Buses regularly stop for five minutes to regulate the service or, worse still, turf everyone off and make them wait for another bus. It happens at least once a week.

This is very annoying. The C11 needs vast improvements.

Coffee shops can do better to head off chain rivals

A Hampstead resident, full name and address supplied, writes:

Coffee shops in NW3 need to up their game.

Chains and private businesses in our area are not moving with the times - they are either worn out or scruffy, and in some cases have grumpy staff. I won't mention which ones!

We meet our friends in coffee shops and they need to be places that provide a good experience in every way, just like the Bear and Wolf in Tufnell Park and Toast in Maida Vale.

Businesses that have been in the area for many years need to examine why companies like Pret are coming to Belsize and South End Green and will serve the needs of all the community and visitors alike. They are fresh, have well trained staff and are affordable.

You never know your luck - they may well set up in the police station which might make the residents of Downshire Hill happier!

You may also want to watch:

Can you help with war grave appeal?

Brian Hough, 116 Fields Farm Road, Hyde SK14 3NP, writes:

I am acting on behalf of the authorities at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery Busan South Korea, where over 800 British servicemen are buried.

The authorities there wish to obtain photographs of those servicemen interred there, and also of those who died but have no known grave (200+).

Copies of the photographs will be placed in the main records and will also be displayed on the walls of the Cemetery Hall of Remembrance for all time.

The following names are just some of the young men from the Greater London area who gave their lives in Korea.

Gnr John A Cloake, Kgn John B Robertshaw, Fus Patrick Shailer, Tpr Charles A Sadler, Fus Francis G Spears; Gnr Joseph T Nutman, Fus Stanley J Anstead, Gnr Dennis G Hill, Sgt Reginald L R Lamb (RAF), Mne Kenneth Wyeth (RM), Pte Dennis Jacobs, Cpl.Edward Darby, 2nd Lt Peter J Affentranger, Mne Arthur J Aldrich (RM), Sgt Albert E A Lalley and Gnr John W Camp.

Any family or friend who lost a loved one in the Korean War (1950-53) and who wishes to take part can send the photograph to me at the above address.

If more details are required you can phone 0161 368 5622, or 07467 037742. You can also email bhough116@gmail.com.

Thank you for any help that you can give.

Tackling suicide rates must be made a priority

Dr Andrew Molodynski, mental health lead, BMA consultants committee, writes:

For those of us working in frontline mental health services it is extremely worrying to see a rise in suicide rates in the UK for the first time in five years.

According to figures published recently by the Office for National Statistics, there were a total of 6,507 suicides registered by coroners in the UK last year; that is equivalent to 11.2 per 100,000 people - up 11.8 per cent on the previous year.

In 2018, London had a suicide rate of 13.8 per 100,000 population for males and 4.1 per 100,000 for females.

Every suicide is a tragedy and devastating for families and friends; however, suicide is often preventable and more must be done to make sure this increase is not the beginning of a more sinister trend.

Demand for mental health care has been rapidly rising for a number years, but frontline services have not seen the investment so vitally needed in order to keep pace.

It is shameful that in the 21st century patients are being failed by reduced services and longer waits for treatments, while frontline mental health staff continue to placed under more and more pressure.

This situation is not tenable for much longer.

While there has been some recent focus on suicide prevention strategies, there must be a greater focus on improving public mental health in the UK, with more investment for local services.

A life-course approach is required, ensuring support for mental health during childhood, education, employment and into later life.

It must now finally be time for kind words from health leaders to become actions - parity of resources and care, not of esteem.