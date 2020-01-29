Search

Advanced search

Opinion: Wait for the Crouch End trial and Highbury Corner scheme to be in

PUBLISHED: 13:30 30 January 2020

London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk wants new road schemes to be given a chance.

London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk wants new road schemes to be given a chance.

Simon Munk

When the roads change, we need to wait a bit…

Recent road schemes in north London have brought welcome changes to improve safety, cut motor traffic and get more people to ditch car journeys when they can. Given we're in the midst of a climate emergency, you'd think people would be positive about these changes. And indeed, in general, they are. That positivity however seems in short supply when it comes down to our car, our street, our area.

You may also want to watch:

The government's National Travel Attitudes Study recently found 73pc of us thinks "for the sake of the environment, everyone should reduce how much they use their cars". And that's up over 10pc in just two years. Every London survey backs these results; Londoners are clearly aware of how unnecessary car use is creating crises of not just climate change but also childhood inactivity, pollution and road danger too.

We agree our roads need to change, we need to use cars less. Just not when it's our street set for changes. Increasingly even fairly minor road schemes see the apocalypse invoked as the likely result by very vocal residents. These regular panic attacks threaten to derail progress on cutting emissions and saving lives. This then is a plea to do three simple things before you next take to social media, comment section of the local paper online, or start a petition going among neighbours because TfL or the local council say they're going to do something in your area: Assess the evidence, ask the experts. We're not all roads engineers or traffic modellers. And while they don't always get it right, it's not OK to just dismiss experts as idiots and their evidence as lies. We know where that leads - politicians that consider public approval as all-powerful and treat practitioners such as teachers and nurses as morons. It certainly doesn't lead to good schemes getting better.

Wait for schemes to bed in. Every time a water main bursts, and a main road shuts down for months on end without warning, there's one day of panic, then we all get on with being Londoners and having a quiet grumble. Yet, every time anyone trials anything even relatively minor (Crouch End, I'm looking at you) or a new scheme goes in (Highbury Corner) everyone decides in the first week, often even well before the scheme happens, it's the end of the world as we know it. It isn't but it can take months, even over a year, for traffic to adjust. Wait. Wait. Wait. Unless you're wanting to highlight an urgent safety issue, such as with the pedestrian crossings at Tottenham Court Road that were seeing collisions, or the blocked pedestrian crossings at Highbury Corner right now.

Finally, accept change - even when it's imperfect. We asked for it, we need it, and London changes whether we accept individual schemes or not. Our population is growing, more folks are using taxi and minicab apps, and asking for their internet shopping tomorrow. So what do we best do about this? Accept schemes that are progressive, even champion them. Stop saying "this scheme will turn my three minute car journey into a 30 minute one, and cause more pollution" (for starters, don't drive three minute car journeys if at all possible) and start saying "we need a lot more of this, faster, if we're serious about climate change". And don't make perfect the enemy of good - yes, engineers make mistakes and councils often don't know how to talk to residents, but work to make OK schemes good, not fight to kill them off because they didn't talk to you nicely.

Most Read

Sir Clive Jones: Knighthood for Muswell Hill charity chair and ex-ITV chief

The newly-knighted Sir Clive Jones, former TV exec and chairman of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Carlos Reyes-Manzo/Andes

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Hampstead Village BID in the High Court: Pub landlord’s fight continues as other businesses rally against BID

King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath with barrister Robert Griffiths QC. Picture: Sam Volpe

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

‘Much-needed spruce up’: Camden Town Hall refurbishment costs rise to £63m

Camden Town Hall has been closed since August 2018. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Most Read

Sir Clive Jones: Knighthood for Muswell Hill charity chair and ex-ITV chief

The newly-knighted Sir Clive Jones, former TV exec and chairman of the Disasters Emergency Committee. Picture: Carlos Reyes-Manzo/Andes

Just A Minute host and NW3-stalwart Nicholas Parsons dies aged 96

Nicholas Parsons with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Hampstead Village BID in the High Court: Pub landlord’s fight continues as other businesses rally against BID

King William IV landlord Jimmy McGrath with barrister Robert Griffiths QC. Picture: Sam Volpe

Euston murder: Drill music manager Bright Akinleye, 22, killed for social media revenge, Old Bailey hears

Bright Akinleye was fatally stabbed in Starcross Street, Euston. Picture: Met Police

‘Much-needed spruce up’: Camden Town Hall refurbishment costs rise to £63m

Camden Town Hall has been closed since August 2018. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate & Finchley midfielder Ochieng joins Cork City

Henry Ochieng of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Spurs defender Carter-Vickers joins Luton Town on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers during his loan spell at Stoke City (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Spurs youngster Walker-Peters joins Southampton on loan

Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker-Peters battle for the ball

Saracens docked again to guarantee last place

Saracens Dom Morris celebrates after scoring his side's second try against Harlequins

Arsenal Women into Continental Cup final

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema fires home (pic Tess Derry/PA)
Drive 24