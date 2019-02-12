View from the Heath: What better place to share your love than a visit to Hill Garden on Valentine’s Day?

Archant

Often visitors have grown up with the Heath, and it has become the background to important times in their lives.

For many years people made contact asking if they could get married on the Heath, and for a long time the answer was, sadly, no.

That response changed four years ago when we were able to obtain a licence and we now proudly offer the opportunity to get married at the Hill Garden and Pergola.

This is an Edwardian Grade II listed garden, designed by Thomas Mawson, just outside Golders Hill Park.

It also contains an amazing Italianate pergola structure, which many first-time visitors can’t believe exists in this very secret part of London.

The garden was originally owned by Lord Leverhume, who was a well-known philanthropist and businessman.

He loved to hold elegant parties for his friends and the Hill Garden and Pergola was the setting for these occasions.

It, therefore, seems fitting that wedding ceremonies can now take place in this magnificent, lovers’ location.

Many of the couples who have chosen to celebrate their wedding with us say that the Heath was where their marriage proposal was accepted.

Weddings are not only a perfect way to share this special, and largely unknown location, but also to support the work which we carry out managing Hampstead Heath.

As a registered charity, all income generated from weddings is used to care for the site.

Events have ranged in size from four to 120 people, each one being special, unique and memorable.

Bookings are limited to maintain Heath visitors’ enjoyment of this tranquil, hidden garden.

We do, however, want to share this charming location.

Therefore, on Valentine’s Day, what could be more fitting then contemplating love while walking through the beautiful Hill Garden and Pergola, remembering the words of the immortal John Keats?

“I know not how to express my devotion to so fair a form: I want a brighter word than bright, a fairer word than fair. I almost wish we were butterflies and liv’d but three summer days.”